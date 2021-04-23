20+ World Book Day Quotes That Describe The Joy Of Reading And Inspire Contemplation

An initiative by UNESCO, the World Book Day marks the contribution of books, authors, storytellers, publishers, and libraries across the globe. Book-lovers can wish each other Happy World Book Day 2021 by sending some meaningful World Book Day quotes by their favourite thinkers and authors. Here's a compilation curated for you, so go ahead and pick your favourite quotes on World Book Day and share them ahead with fellow book-lovers.

Happy World Book Day Quotes

A bookstore is one of the only pieces of evidence we have that people are still thinking.

- Jerry Seinfield

I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.

- by Jorge Luis Borges

A first book has some of the sweetness of a first love.

- Robert Aris Willmott

Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: This is the ideal life.

- Mark Twain

A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge.

- George R.R. Martin

Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home.

- Anna Quindle

In the case of good books, the point is not to see how many of them you can get through, but rather how many can get through to you.

- Mortimer J. Adler

Books are a uniquely portable magic.

- Stephen King

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.

- Malala Yousafzai

That's the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.

- Jhumpa Lahiri

It is what you read when you don't have to that determines what you will be when you can't help it.

- Oscar Wilde

Reading is a conversation. All books talk. But a good book listens as well.

- Mark Haddon

You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend.

- Paul Sweeney

No matter how busy you may think you are, you must find time for reading, or surrender yourself to self.-chosen ignorance.

- Confucius

Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.

- Harry S. Truman

If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.

- Haruki Murakami

If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.

- Toni Morrison

The love of books is a love that requires neither justification, apology, nor defense.

- J.A. Langford

Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us that dragons can be beaten.

- Neil Gaiman

A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies.

- George R.R. Martin

This will never be a civilized country until we expend more money on books than we do for chewing gum.

- Elbert Hubbard

To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable that is spelled out is a spark. - Victor Hugo Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.

- Margaret Fuller

What is reading but silent conversation?

- Walter Savage Landor

Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.

- Vera Nazarian

Image Source: Shutterstock