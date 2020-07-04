4th Of July Parade 2020: Large Crowd Gathering Events Get Postponed Due To COVID-19

4th of July marks as a historic day for The United States of America. It is celebrated in honour of the legendary freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. As the day nears, many cities and towns across America are deciding how to celebrate the day with safety and maintain social distancing amid Covid-19 pandemic. Many cities and towns across the nation have cancelled their celebrations.

4th of July Parade 2020: Places in America which have cancelled their celebrations

Earlier during the month of May and June, The Agency of Commerce and Community Development released few guidelines for the 4th of July fireworks. According to the guidelines, there are certain places mentioned where drive-in are allowed and social distancing can be followed. America’s biggest shows and celebrations for the 4th of July are happening in Burlington and Montpelier.

The cities have scheduled their celebrations to next year. The iconic parade which is held in Warren issued a notice regarding the cancellation. This will be the first time in 72 years that they have cancelled a parade, which again, is iconic. However, during the meeting, many people suggested to limit the parade to locals but cancelling it was safer.

Source: Sheri Hooley/Unsplash

However, people can watch old parades dated back till 2002, from 10 am to 6 pm that will be aired on Mad River Valley Television. The fireworks show in Montpelier draws nearly 15,000 people to Statehouse lawn. The event has also been rescheduled to 2021. And despite the fact that larger events have been cancelled, locals are lending a helping hand to store owner by buying a handful of fireworks. Apparently, cancellation of these events has led to a huge loss in their revenue, but customers are buying a few ‘novelty items’.

The celebration of 4th of July across Alaska has also been stalled. The festival held in Anchorage’s downtown generally attracts a large crowd of nearly 20,000 people. However, the decision of cancelling the event took place in April itself. Some places in America like Denver, Erie, Littleton, Arvada, Aurora, Black Hawk, Boulder and Broomfield where the celebration of July 4th take place largely, have cancelled their celebrations to avoid gathering of people in large, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

