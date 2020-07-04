4th Of July Events To Attend And Celebrate American Independence Day Amid Pandemic

The Fourth of July brings out the feeling of oneness and patriotism in the United States. July 4 i.e. the Independence Day is a federal holiday since 1941 and the tradition and celebrations trace the 18th century and American Revolutions. Every year, different events like parades and concerts along with fireworks are held all across the country to celebrate the occasion. Many citizens also organise family gatherings and barbecues however, this year amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic many events are cancelled.

However, if you yet wish to celebrate the birth of American Independence, here is a list of events that will be held on this day. Many cities haven’t cancelled their Independence Day fireworks but have advised citizens to enjoy the view from the safety of their homes or their drive-in vehicles. Check out the list of events here:

Denton

On the fourth of July, a virtual parade will be held in Denton at 10 am. The broadcast of the event will be live on Facebook. Safety measures and social distancing are advised to be followed by everyone.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth will organise the Fort Worth’s Fourth at 9.20 pm on the independence day. No public access will be given to the people as safety measures. The event will be viewable from the comfort of one’s home, backyard or balcony.

Hudson Oaks

The event namely Boomin' 4th will live stream live music on the occasion of Independence day at 6 pm. The fireworks will start at 9.30 pm and it can be viewed all over the city. Boomin’ 4th will be streamed live.

ALSO READ| Anti-terror Legislation Protest On Independence Day

Keller

Keller city has organised the Fourth of July Virtual Bike Parade. The parade will be held between 12 am to 11.30 pm. The parade will be streamed live on the city of Keller’s Facebook page.

McKinney

Red, White and BOOM! is the drive-through parade that will be held between 9 am to 11 am. The firework will begin at 9.30 am. The best viewing area will be up to 4 miles from the Mckinney Soccer Complex however no parking or pedestrian traffic will be allowed for safety measures.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Release On Independence Day On OTT Platform

Plano

All-American 4th is organised for the resident of the city. Fireworks will begin at 9.30 pm and it will be streamed live on the city of Plano Facebook Page. The city is encouraging people to view the fireworks from their own houses, neighbourhood and vehicles to practise social distancing.

Rockwall

The 4th of July Parade will start at 9.30 am and it will initiate at Wilkinson-Sanders stadium. The 4th of July Fireworks will begin at 8 pm. Best viewing areas are the Rockwall ISD Admin Building, Harry Myers Park and Dobbs Elementary Tuttle Athletic Complex.

The Colony

The vicinity of The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks has organised Liberty by the Lake Fireworks. It will start at 9.30 pm. Everyone will be encouraged to watch the fireworks from the safety and comfort of their personal vehicle.

ALSO READ| Trump's Independence Day Gala In 2019 Cost $13M: Government Watchdogs

Frisco

The Frisco Freedom Fest will begin at 9.30 pm. The FC Dallas parking lots will be made available to the people for viewing. Not only that, but the fireworks will also be streamed live on FriscoTexas.gov.

Granbury

The Firework Extravaganza will begin at 9.45 pm. No central location is mentioned. The fireworks will be reportedly seen in a large portion of the country.

Grapevine

The 38th Annual July 4th Firework Extravaganza will begin at 9.30 pm, this year. Parking will be charged with a minimum fee at Lake Grapevine, Oak Grove Park and Rockledge Park. Walk-in traffic will not be allowed and face masks are mandatory.

ALSO READ| John Legend, Lady A To Perform During 'Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular'