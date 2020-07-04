4th Of July Fireworks 2020 To See Across The United States; Read Details

4th of July wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without a stunning fireworks display. The day is traditionally celebrated with congregations of all sorts including barbecues, boat parties, and local events. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to such celebrations. But if you are in search of ways to enjoy America’s big day, there are several cities which have released their plans for Fourth of July fireworks this year. Keep reading to know more:

4th of July fireworks 2020 in New York City

(GARY HERSHORN: GETTY IMAGES)

4th of July highlight in New York City is Macy’s marvellous Fourth of July fireworks exploding in the skies over the Brooklyn Bridge. For the 44th consecutive year, Macy’s will be wishing America and Americans a happy birthday with the nation’s largest fireworks. However, this year, the fireworks will be happening across the city between June 29 and July 1, with the grand finale on July 4 at the Empire State Building.

Independence day celebration in Nashville, TN

(JASON DAVIS: GETTY IMAGES)

Taking the Fourth of July fireworks pretty seriously, the city hosts an annual Let Freedom Sing! A celebration which brings out all the instruments for a sonic celebration including various performances. For the event, dozens of Nashville musicians and the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony play a medley of songs to accompany the fireworks. However, this year their usual celebrations are cancelled. And, instead, one can watch a fireworks show to honour frontline responders at 9 p.m. Central Time on News Channel 5.

4th of July fireworks 2020 in Washington D.C.

(THE WASHINGTON POST: GETTY IMAGES)

There is no better place to celebrate Independence day than its capital, Washington. While some 4th of July celebrations have been cancelled in D.C. in 2020, the fireworks will still happen as scheduled. According to the official statement of White House -

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with the Department of Interior, will host the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse on Saturday, July 4. In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honour our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our Independence and salute our amazing heritage. The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall”.

Independence day celebration in Chicago, IL

(NATCHITTAMAI GETTY IMAGES)

Popular fireworks on Chicago’s Navy Pier have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. But there are some locations just outside of the city where one can get July 4 fireworks. As per reports, Orland Park will host a concert at 7:30 p.m., which will be followed by amazing fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Apart from this, Romeoville will also be hosting a fireworks show (at three different locations) on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Boston, MA

(3DAN3 GETTY IMAGES)

Reports say that Boston’s annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will not happen in-person this year. However, the city will broadcast The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes. These shows will be aired on Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, and Boston’s WHDH-TV, on Saturday, July 4, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

