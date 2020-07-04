4th Of July Fireworks Near Me In USA: Local Places To Watch Celebratory Fireworks

4th of July, the Independence day of The United States of America is just around the corner, with people waiting to celebrate this day in full swing. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many cities have stalled their celebrations and parades. However, there are a few communities that have planned fireworks for this day. Check out the places near you that will be hosting fireworks and places which have cancelled the events of July 4th.

Places that will be hosting firework events on July 4th

The Fireworks show which will be held at Miami Beach can be seen Live on New World Symphony’s Facebook page. For locals living in that area, it will also air on Channel 660, Atlantic Broadband and Channel 99 on At&T U-Verse. North Miami will live-stream the event on their Facebook page.

Also Read: Canada Day Dessert Ideas That You Must Check Out Right Away; Read

Source: Free-photos/Pixabay

New Canaan will live-stream their Independence day tribute on the City’s Facebook page. Macy’s 4th of July event will be aired on NBC at 8 pm. Tustin California’s popular Fourth of July Fireworks can be either watched from home or for locals, it can be live-streamed at 8:30 pm. 2020 Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular: Fireworks will be launched from the Santa Clarita Mall in California on 7/4 at 9:15 PM and can be watched virtually.

Also Read: Canada Day 2020 Fireworks Ontario: How To Attend This & Other Festivities Virtually

Washinton DC will also be celebrating Independence Day, virtually. People living in and around California can watch fireworks from their home which will be kicking off at Chaffey College at 9 pm. The fireworks that will be held near Big Bear Lake can be attended in person while faces of those attending should be covered and social distance should be maintained. Pennsylvania will also be hosting a firework show at Gettysburg Recreation Park at 7 pm.

Also Raed: Canada Day Fireworks 2020: Grande Prairie To Celebrate Keeping Safety Measures In Mind

People wanting to attend the show can drive-in in cars and stay inside their vehicles to watch the show. Many in-person firework shows in Seattle, Washington have either been cancelled or postponed. The Disney World, Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim will also not host fireworks this year. For all those lovers of Toy Story, Princess and the Frog Lovers, have been disheartened by this news.

Also Read: Canada Day Quotes For You To Share On Social Media Platforms