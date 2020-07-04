4th Of July Ideas To Celebrate Independence Day At Home Amid Pandemic

4th of July will be celebrated all across the USA with great honour and respect. America's Independence Day commemorates the great valour and efforts of those who have helped the country to become the superpower all across the globe. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, a lot of events across various cities stands cancelled this year. Although fireworks and parades are organised, safety measures have to be followed strictly to practise social distancing.

4th of July 2020 can be celebrated differently this year since there are restrictions in stepping out of the house. There are several things that once can do to add the “Wow” factor to this Independence Day on the fourth of July. Here is a collection of the list of things that one can do while being quarantined at home to celebrate 4th of July in the most fun way.

Family Barbecue

This 4th of July one can arrange a barbecue at the backyard of their houses. During the night, the cities will be lit with fireworks. Enjoy the sparkly sky and barbecue by arranging an intimate function with your family.

Decorating House

If you have kids at your house, then this will surely be a fun experience. Drawing handmade flags, decorating the house with American flag colours may help one feel the spirit of independence. The decorating process will also help one in getting rid of the boredom amid lockdown.

Attending 4th of July Events

There are several parades and fireworks events that will be held across several cities on July 4th. One can join these events keeping in mind all the safety measures like enjoying fireworks seated in their personal vehicle, wearing masks and gloves to avoid contact and others. One can also enjoy the live streaming of these events while sitting at home too.

Watching Documentaries and movies

One of the best ways to celebrate Independence would be to know more about the real events that happened during the American Revolution and independence. One can do a movie marathon about the films and documentaries related to American Independence. It will help you get an insight into the efforts that were made for America to emerge out as a Super Power.

