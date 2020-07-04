4th Of July Recipes That You Can Prepare To Celebrate The Occasion

The 4th of July, mostly known as the Independence Day, has been a national holiday in the United States ever since 1941. But, many must be unaware of the fact that the tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July goes all the way back to the 18th century, during the American Revolutionary time. In 2020, the 4th of July will be coming on a Saturday. The day is celebrated like any other big festival, with loved ones, great music, and most importantly good food. Here are some of the 4th of July special dishes that you can try this year. Read ahead to know-

4th of July dishes and recipes to mark the occasion

Star-Spangled Blackberry Pie

This American Flag looking blackberry pie with frozen vanilla ice-cream on top is the most popular 4th of July dish. A Pie made at home with freshly picked up blackberries with a topping of festive stars is the perfect dessert for this occasion. It can even be made beforehand and saved for later.

Ingredients

3 cups frozen blackberries

1 ¼ cup sugar

1 ½ cup water

¼ cup cornstarch

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp butter

Salt

Recipe

First, make a basic plain pie.

Pour crushed and mixed blackberry on top and cover the pie.

Freeze the pie for the blackberry to settle.

While it’s freezing, make small star-shaped baked cut-outs.

After almost an hour, take out the pie and you will notice that the blackberry has set perfectly on top of it.

Start to keep the star baked cut-outs on top of the blackberry filling.

Once the baked star cut-outs are kept, your Star-Spangled Blackberry Pie is ready.

4th of July Punch

No Fourth of July celebration is complete without the perfect 4th of July cocktail or punch. It goes perfectly well with a beachside party, a lakeside celebration, or even a barbeque session. The secret to the perfect 4th of July Punch is fresh fruits.

Ingredients

8 cups of cut watermelon

¾ cup sugar

Lemon juice of 4 limes

2 tbsp grated ginger

1 cup chilled pineapple juice

1 can of chilled soda

Recipe

Put the watermelon pieces in a blender and keep blending until it is smooth and completely liquid.

Mix sugar, lime juice, and ginger until sugar is completely dissolved.

Add this mixture to the watermelon smooth liquid and blend again.

Add pineapple juice to the watermelon mixture and blend the whole thing for around 5 minutes.

Add some ice and your Fourth of July Punch is ready.

Hotdogs with parsley and pickle relish

Hotdogs are a very common dish savoured on this day. Having a hotdog with parsley and pickle relish is just the perfect twist you need on a day like the Fourth of July. The parsley and pickle relish can be made up in advance and kept for later use.

Ingredients

6 pickles

½ white onion

3 tbsp mustard

¼ cup parsley

Hot dogs

Hot dog buns

Recipe

In a bowl, mix together pickles, onion, whole-grain mustard and parsley.

Grill the hot dogs until slightly charred and heated through 4 to 5 minutes.

Grill the buns until lightly toasted.

Put everything together and your special hotdogs are ready to be served.

