4th Of July Recipes That You Can Prepare To Celebrate The Occasion

The 4th of July, mostly known as the Independence Day, has been a national holiday in the United States ever since 1941. But, many must be unaware of the fact that the tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July goes all the way back to the 18th century, during the American Revolutionary time. In 2020, the 4th of July will be coming on a Saturday. The day is celebrated like any other big festival, with loved ones, great music, and most importantly good food. Here are some of the 4th of July special dishes that you can try this year. Read ahead to know-
This American Flag looking blackberry pie with frozen vanilla ice-cream on top is the most popular 4th of July dish. A Pie made at home with freshly picked up blackberries with a topping of festive stars is the perfect dessert for this occasion. It can even be made beforehand and saved for later.
No Fourth of July celebration is complete without the perfect 4th of July cocktail or punch. It goes perfectly well with a beachside party, a lakeside celebration, or even a barbeque session. The secret to the perfect 4th of July Punch is fresh fruits.
Hotdogs are a very common dish savoured on this day. Having a hotdog with parsley and pickle relish is just the perfect twist you need on a day like the Fourth of July. The parsley and pickle relish can be made up in advance and kept for later use.
