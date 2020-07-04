4th Of July Sayings To Forward To Your Friends Or Family Celebrating US Independence Day

4th of July is celebrated in honour and glorification of the United States of America’s Independence. 4th of July is the perfect day to showcase and bring out your patriotic side. It is also a day to remember all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. Here are some inspiring 4th of July sayings that will renew your patriotism and show how deeply you love your country.

4th of July sayings

Source: Wynpnt/Pixabay

America is a tune. It must be sung together.” – Gerald Stanley Lee

I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him. – Abraham Lincoln

Where liberty dwells, there is my country – Benjamin Franklin

My favourite thing about the United States? Lots of Americans, one America. – Val Sainsbury

America means opportunity, freedom, power. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Give me liberty or give me death! – Patrick Henry

Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.– John F. Kennedy

We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid, because freedom is priceless. – Lech Walesa

Our country is not the only thing to which we owe our allegiance. It is also owed to justice and to humanity. Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong. – James Bryce

4th of July Funny Sayings

Back-to-back World War champs.

Red, white, and brew.

U.S. of YAY.

Why are there not any knock-knock jokes about America? Because freedom rings.

Partying like it's 1776.

Too cool for British rule.

I like my beer cold, my coffee black, and my tea in the harbour.

Happy birthday, America!

My heart beats red, white, and blue.

America because, where else?

Land of the free, because of the brave.

American dreamin'.

Bold stripes, bright stars, brave hearts.

Let freedom ring!

HBD to my favourite country.

Proud to be an American.

Sweet land of liberty.

God bless America.

Freedom is never free.

