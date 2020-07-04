4th Of July Sayings To Forward To Your Friends Or Family Celebrating US Independence Day

Quick links:
4th of July is celebrated in honour and glorification of the United States of America’s Independence. 4th of July is the perfect day to showcase and bring out your patriotic side. It is also a day to remember all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. Here are some inspiring 4th of July sayings that will renew your patriotism and show how deeply you love your country.
Source: Wynpnt/Pixabay
America is a tune. It must be sung together.” – Gerald Stanley Lee
I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him. – Abraham Lincoln
Where liberty dwells, there is my country – Benjamin Franklin
My favourite thing about the United States? Lots of Americans, one America. – Val Sainsbury
America means opportunity, freedom, power. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Give me liberty or give me death! – Patrick Henry
Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.– John F. Kennedy
We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid, because freedom is priceless. – Lech Walesa
Our country is not the only thing to which we owe our allegiance. It is also owed to justice and to humanity. Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong. – James Bryce
