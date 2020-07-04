USA 4th Of July Weather Conditions In 2020 To Plan Celebrations Accordingly In USA

Quick links:
The 4th of July is a national holiday in the United States ever since 1941. It marks the day when the 'Declaration of Independence' was signed in the US. The tradition of celebrating the 4th of July goes all the way back to the 18th century, during the American Revolutionary time. In 2020, the 4th of July will fall on a Saturday. Here is all about the expected weather conditions on July 4, 2020, in different parts of the United States. Read ahead to know more-
Places included- New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C.
Expected to have widely scattered showers/ thunderstorms
Places included- Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin
Expected to have severe thunderstorms coming in from the West
Places included- Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, West Virginia, Virginia
Expected to have a big thunderstorm
Places included- Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana
Expected to have severe thunderstorms
Places included- Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico
Expected to have a severe thunderstorm with the possibility of a tornado
Places included- Washington, Oregon, Idaho
Expected to have an unsettled weather condition
Places included- California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona
Expected to have mixed clouds and sun but at a risk of a passing shower or a thunderstorm
On the occasion of the 4th of July, firework events are planned in many states for public show as well as private celebrations. However, in recent years, some states banned firework events or limited the sizes and types of crackers allowed due to safety reasons. In addition, the weather conditions of the state at the moment may also dictate the sale and use of fireworks be used in an area. Many local or regional firework sales are limited or prohibited because of dry weather and other specific safety concerns. On these occasions, the public may be prohibited from discharging or purchasing crackers, but professional displays may still take place if certain safety precautions have been taken.