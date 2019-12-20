9 Long Weekends Are Waiting For You In 2020, Start Holiday Planning For The Next Year

The end of this year is near and everyone is all jazzed up for the New Year's eve. As many people are planning out parties and plans for the new year, they are looking forward to a prosperous New Year. 2020 is said to have 9 long weekends and here are all the details about it.

Here’s a month-wise list of holidays that a person can plan for the forthcoming year

February:

On February 21, we have the first Indian festival, Maha Shivratri, which falls on Fridays. Many offices have holidays on this day, and colleges are mostly closed so one can combine this festive holiday with Saturday and Sunday.

March:

The third month of the year has a four-day long weekend. It has Holi around the corner on Tuesday. A person can decide to take leave on Monday and have a four-day long weekend.

Also Read | Christmas songs from this decade to add to your holiday playlist

April:

With a three-day weekend including Mahavir Jayanti falling on April 6 that is Monday, one can have a nonstop Saturday and Sunday party and can choose to rest on Monday. After this, there is one more long weekend around the corner from April 10 to 14. Good Friday is on April 10, Baisakhi on April 13 and then Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Taking Saturday and Sunday with the three holidays will make for a five-day weekend.

May:

On May 2020, an individual can enjoy a long four day weekend. May 22-25 has a long weekend on the line. May 22, which is Friday has Jamat ul-Vida, followed by Saturday and Sunday, and Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 25.

Also Read | Deerfield lights are a major holiday destination for tourists, Read here for details

July-August:

From July 31 to August 3, a person can plan a good rainy trip. July 31 has Bakri Eid, which is a national holiday. It has Saturday and Sunday after it, and Raksha Bandhan’s holiday on Monday. Then, after this, a person can enjoy a three days long weekend from August 29-31. However, it is only valid for people who take Onam’s leave on August 31, Monday.

Also Read | Gag Christmas gifts to prank your loved ones during this holiday season

November and December:

November is the month filled with holidays and many people go on trips and vacations. Diwali starts on November 14, which is a Saturday. A person can opt for extra leaves for Dhanteras, which is Thursday and Choti Diwali, which is on Friday. Later, Bhai Dooj on Monday, which makes for a straight five-days off for everyone. Then in December, another long weekend knocks the door with Christmas on Friday, December 25 followed with Sunday and Saturday.

Also Read | Family Christmas movies on Netflix that should be in your watchlist this holiday season