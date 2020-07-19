Aadi Amavasai History: Everything About Its Significance & Rituals Performed On This Day

Aadi is the fourth month of the Tamil calendar. Aadi Amavasai is one of the three most powerful New Moon days to offer Pitru Tarpanam (Shraadh or ancestral rituals) in order to honour your forefathers and receive their eternal blessings. This year, Aadi Amavasai will be observed on July 20, 2020.

Aadi Amavasai significance

The month of Aadi holds great importance in Tamil culture. It is said to be the month wherein divine forces bless the earth with grace. On this holy day, offering Pitru Tarpanam for your forefathers helps their soul to attain salvation & bestow blessings upon you. It is also believed that during the month of Aadi, the Sun starts its movement towards the South which is regarded as ‘Dakshinayana’. Since it is the first New Moon day during Dakshinayana, it is considered to be auspicious for performing ancestral rituals.

The mythological belief behind Aadi Amavasai

According to mythology, the great Hindu epic, Mahabharata says that every human soul owes the Trinity lord (Lord Shiva, Brahma & Vishnu) three major debts. One of them being Pitru Rin meaning the debt to one’s ancestors. Aadi Amavasai is owed to Lord Brahma which is cleared only by performing Pitru Tarpanam for ancestors.

Aadi Amavasai Rituals

It is considered ideal to perform the ritual on natural water bodies by taking a dip in sacred water sources. It is believed that it helps cleanse oneself of impurities before starting the Tarpanam Puja. Devotees also gather at the Agni Theertham in Rameshwaram on this sacred day.

Other places that are considered sacred to perform Pitru Tarpanam include Triveni Sangamam in Kanyakumari and various holy Ghats on the banks of River Cauvery. This year amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, people will have to follow the strict rules made by the government. One can also observe a partial fast meaning eating only a single meal on this day to honour your forefathers.

