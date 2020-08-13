Aja Ekadashi 2020: Meaning And Significance Of Observing A Fast On This Day

When Ekadashi falls during the Bhadrapad Krishna Paksha, it is known as Aja or Kamika Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped. This year, the Aja Ekadashi will be celebrated on August 15, 2020. It is commonly believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and keeping a fast on this very day frees a person from all the kinds of sins they have done. But, a lot of things have to be taken into consideration while keeping this fast. Here's all about Aja Ekadashi 2020 that you would want to know.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda And Dia Mirza Share Thought-provoking Messages On World Elephant Day

Aja Ekadashi 2020 Meaning & Significance

On Aja Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is worshipped and a fast is observed in his name. But, a person observing this fast should remember to wake up early in the morning on this day, to clean their house, and even to use sesame seeds and mud while taking a bath.

The worshipping of Lord Vishnu should take place only once all of this is done. Also, while worshipping the Lord, it is important to keep rice grains in an auspicious location and position. It is also important to keep a Kalash on top of the rice and to decorate it with red clothes. Later, Lord Vishnu’s idol is to be placed on this Kalash and it is then that the fast begins. Dhoop, flowers, and lamps, are also used while worshipping the Lord.

Also Read | World Elephant Day: Netizens Share Photos, Videos To Celebrate The 'majestic' Beings

Aja Ekadashi history

The story of the Aja Ekadashi is related to King Harishchandra. The king was extremely brave, very courageous and also honest. Due to his habit of being honest, the king had to sell off his own wife and son and had to serve a devil. It is then when Saint Gautam came to him and told him a way in which he can free himself from this misery. He told King Harishchandra about the Aja Ekadashi fast, and the king sincerely observed the fast, as told by the saint.

Also Read | 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee's Birthday: TV Stars Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Due to the Aja Ekadashi fast observed by King Harishchandra, he was able to free himself of all his sins. Not only that, but he was also able to acquire his kingdom and went to heaven with his family after his death. It is strongly believed that a person who fasts on this day and worships Lord Vishnu with all his heart, is freed from all kinds of sins he had made in the past. It is said that the Aja Ekadashi is equivalent to an Ashwamedha Yagya.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Birthday: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Soha & Others Pen Heartfelt Wishes