Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Meaning, History And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Also widely known as Akti or Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year by Hindus and Jains across India and is deemed as one of the most auspicious days to start a new venture. It is observed each year on the third day of the Vaishakh month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, i.e April 26, 2020.

Akshaya Tritiya meaning

The word 'Akshaya' means to 'never diminishing' and the word 'Tritiya' means 'third', and the festival is usually associated with happiness, wealth, and prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya has a lot of religious and cultural significance, therefore read find out its significance below:

Also Read | Lockdown: Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra, Akshaya Tritiya Festivals To Be Held On Puri Temple Premises

Akshaya Tritiya significance

Akshaya Tritiya marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, who was one of the ten Dashavataras of Lord Vishnu.

It also marks the commencement of Treta Yuga after the Satya Yuga.

It is also believed that on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, Sudama offered Aval to Lord Krishna, and in return, Krishna blessed him with wealth and happiness.

According to some ancestors, Lord Krishna, on this day, gave the Akshaya Patra to Draupadi so that Pandavas always have food in abundance when they started their Vanavasa.

According to the mythological tales and folklore, Veda Vyasa started reciting the epic Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered to be the day when River Ganga descended to earth, from heaven.

Every year, the highly popular Rath Yatra in Puri Jagannath begins on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Also Read | Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020 Schedule In Tamil: Details About The Festival

According to the Hindu culture, one can perform any auspicious ceremony on Akshaya Tritiya. Several events including marriages, inaugurations of shops, and housewarming can be conducted on this day because of its significance. It is also believed that purchasing gold on this day brings prosperity to one's family and it is believed that their wealth never diminishes. However, due to the COVID-10 lockdown, Akshay Tritiya 2020 will not be celebrated in India this year.

Also Read | Chithirai Festival 2020: Know The History And Significance Of The Festival

Also Read | Significance Of Kadammanitta Padayani Festival & Why Is It Celebrated With Such Pomp