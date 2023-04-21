Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Puja Timings

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday April 22. The festival is also known as Akhla Teej and is celebrated with joy and vigour in Hinduism and Jainism. The festival falls during the Shukla Paksh tithi of Vaishakh month as per the Hindu calendar. The day is considered auspicious and it is customary to make investments in gold and property on the day. It is believed that the investments made on Akshayq Tritiya reap multi-fold benefits.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: When is Akshaya Tritiya this year?

Devotees were confused over the date of Akshaya Tritiya this year. As per Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. The shubh muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya on the April 22 is from 7:49 am and will go on till 7:47 am on Sunday, April 23. According to these timings, the auspicious timings will last for 21 hours and 59 minutes.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Shubh Muhurat and city-wise puja timings

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, people celebrating the festival buy gold as well as kick-start auspicious tasks. Devotees also schedule their housewarming puja or griha pravesh, marriages and other religious activities on this day. The exact shubh muhurat for the Akshaya Tritiya puja is determined by priests. Know the city-wise muhurat to perform the Akshaya Tritiya puja on April 22.

New Delhi: 7:49 am to 12:20 pm

Mumbai: 7:49 am to 12:37 pm

Chennai: 7:49 am to 12:08 pm

Kolkata: 5:10 am to 07:47 pm

Bengaluru: 7:49 am to 12:18 pm

Hyderabad: 7:49 am to 12:15 pm

Noida: 7:49 am to 12:19 pm

Gurgaon: 7:49 am to 12:21 pm

Chandigarh: 7:49 am to 12:22 pm

Ahmedabad: 7:49 am to 12:38 pm

Jaipur: 7:49 am to 12:26 pm

Pune: 7:49 am to 12:33 pm

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Significance of the festival

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days of the year as per the Hindu calendar. The word ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’ and ‘Tritiya’ translates to ‘third day’. The day holds special significance as it is believed that investments made on the day bring prosperity and good luck. It is said that it was on this day when Lord Ganesha started writing the Hindu epic Mahabharata with the help of Ved Vyasa.