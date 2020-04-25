Akshaya Tritiya Quotes To Send To Your Friends And Family Members

Akshaya Tritiya is an annual springtime festival of the Hindus and Jains communities. The festival is commonly referred to as Akti or Akha Teej is. Every year this festival is celebrated on the third Tithi of Bright Half of Vaisakha month. This time of the year is usually considered as an auspicious time regionally by the people who celebrate it. This particular festive period also describes the "third day of unending prosperity”. But this year, everyone will have to celebrate this festival inside their houses due to the COVID-19 lockdown. So here is a list of Akshaya Tritiya quotes for your friends and family members.

Akshaya Tritiya quotes in English

May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Wishing you not just a day but a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Akshaya Tritiya quotes in Hindi

Akshay Tritiya aayi hai sang khushiya laayi hai, Sukh samriddhi paayi hai, Prem ki bahar chhayi hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Akshay Tritiya ki shubh kaamnaayein.

Aapko Akha Teej ki her saari shubh kamnaye, Maa Lakshmi aap pe apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee, Apko Akshaya Tritiya ki shubh kamnaye.

Aaj ka din hai bada hi pavan, Kyoke aaj hai Akshaya Tritiya, Aur is din ke sath Mata Lakshmi, Aapko sukh santi aur samrudhhi de, Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Akshaya Tritiya Mantra

Please Lord Kuber and worship the Kuber Yantra to seek divine blessings from the God of Wealth. Offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with Lord Ganesha by worshipping the Ganesha Yantra for auspicious beginnings and special favours. May This Akshaya Tritiya Bring You Prosperity And Joy!

