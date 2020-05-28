International Day Of UN Peacekeepers 2020 - Know How 'House Of Cards' Connect With The UN

The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is celebrated annually on May 29. The day is observed in honour of the uniformed and civilian personnel for thier contribution to the work of the organization. Moreover, the day is also celebrated to honour more than 3,900 peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving under the U.N. flag since the year 1948. Popular American political series on Netflix-House of Cards has a connection with the U.N. Keep reading to know more about it.

Here's how House of Cards is connected with the U.N.

House of Cards is a series based on the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey), and his ambitious wife Claire Underwood (played by Robin Wright). For the unversed, Claire Hale is currently the 47th President of the United States on the show, and the first woman to serve as the President.

The fourth season begins with her working on her political ambitions, starting with a run for Congress. It is reminiscent of the path Hillary Clinton took decades ago after Bill's presidency came to an end. However, even Claire's failed attempt to become a U.N. delegate depicts Hillary's failure to overhaul the healthcare system while her husband was in office.

All you need to know about Claire Underwood

Second Lady of the United States (2013 - 2014)

When Frank Underwood became Vice President on November 10, 2013, his wife Claire Underwood took the role of the Second Lady of the United States. However, after revealing details about her personal experience as a victim of sexual assault in a media interview, Claire began to work closely with Patricia Walker and Congresswoman Elaine Brooks. The trio worked together to put together a bill to allow direct government oversight on military sex assault cases.

First Lady of the United States (2014 - 2017)

During her tenancy as First Lady, Claire Underwood became the Ambassador to the U.N. She later faced significant problems with Russian President Viktor Petrov, regarding the freeing of Michael Corrigan. However, after her resignation, President Underwood nominated Francesca Gerlach to replace her. Later, after the assassination attempt of her husband, she became an advocate for gun control and eventually helped in passing a Gun Control Bill.

During the 2016 Democratic Convention, there was no clear candidate for the post of Vice President, and to complete the party ticket, President Underwood held an open convention. However, the Underwoods supported Catherine Durant, who was a Secretary of State. But as believed, there were small numbers of delegates who voted for Claire. The Underwoods then convinced the entire Texas delegation to vote for Claire, and later she came into serious consideration for Vice President.

All about the show House of Cards

House of Cards is an American political thriller series created by Beau Willimon. The series is an adaptation of the 1990 BBC miniseries of the same name. Also, it is based on the novel of the same name by author Michael Dobbs. The first season of the series was released in the year 2013 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

