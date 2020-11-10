All About Remembrance Day 2020 In Ontario, Check Out Remembrance Day Quotes

Remembrance Day in Ontario will be observed on November 11. Even though there is a pandemic scare throughout the world, the day is slated to be observed across Canada at a scaled-down level. The services will be held in Ottawa, along with other locations of Canada, including Ontario. The Royal Candian Legion has however asked the citizens not to cause mass gatherings and observe the service via TV. The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Nov. 11. However, there won't be any Veteran's parade or Canadian Armed Forces parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remembrance Day honours the members of the armed forces who died during their duty. Commonwealth member states have been observing this day after the end of the First World War. However, numerous non-Commonwealth countries also mark this day. They recall the loss after the First World War ended in 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. People from various countries take two minutes of silence to mark their respect as a part of the tradition. Read on to know more about Remembrance Day 2020 in Ontario, Canada.

Remembrance Day 2020 in Ontario

On Remembrance Day, people start wearing artificial red poppies on their clothes, which mark the memories of those who died. Meanwhile, white poppies honour non-military interventions in conflict situations. Various events such as church services take place, including the playing of The Last Post. Moreover, the official Canadian national ceremonies take place at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario, as per strict rules and regulations.

The CTV is slated to broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony, from 10:30 a.m so that the citizens of Canada can observe the memorial service from their television. The Royal Canadian Legion would also broadcast the ceremony on its official website. The ceremony will be held in Williamstown at 11 a.m. while it will commence in Lancaster at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11

Among various statutory holidays in Ontario, the federal government recognises Remembrance Day as a national holiday. However, several provinces do not treat it as a paid statutory one. So, its status varies from place to place. Some employers give their employees or workers a holiday on Remembrance Day in Ontario. However, it is not a compulsion for them to do so, according to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA).

Remembrance Day quotes and poem

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them. - Laurence Binyon



"Our cheer goes back to them, the valiant dead!

Laurels and roses on their graves to-day,

Lilies and laurels over them we lay,

And violets o'er each unforgotten head." Richard Hovey



"And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier's tomb, and beauty weeps the brave."

Joseph Drake

"The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example." Benjamin Disraeli

In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, That mark our place; and in the sky The larks, still bravely singing, fly Scarce heard amid the guns below. John McRae

‘When you go home, tell them of us and say, for their tomorrow we gave our today.’ Rudyard Kipling



"Heroes take journeys, confront dragons, and discover the treasure of their true selves." Carol Lynn Pearson



"Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul." Michel de Montaigne

"These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honour—and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror." Michael N. Castle

Wishing you a Happy Remembrance Dday 2020!

