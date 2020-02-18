Grub Fest 2020 In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About This Food Festival

Grub Fest is one of the biggest food festivals celebrated in India, which has something or the other for everybody. The most premier food festival of India, The Grub Fest 2020, brings and displays some signature delicacies from the best restaurants in the city. With the touch of good music, the festival also promises enthusiastic performances that will take away your heart.

Image courtesy: @thegrubfest

Visit the Grub Fest 2020 in Mumbai and take in the aromas of this food festival. One can try some delicious and authentic cuisines and buy some special and unique gourmet products. You can also grab one of the most mouth-watering desserts at this Grub Fest 2020. This Grub Fest 2020 will also give you some best-kept food secrets from the most talented chefs from the country.

Dates of this Grub Fest 2020 in Mumbai: The Grub Fest 2020 is a two-day food festival which will be held on

The opening ceremony of the Grub Fest 2020: 15 February 2020, Saturday at 12:00 pm

The closing ceremony of the Grub Fest 2020: 16 February 2020, Sunday at 10:00 pm

You may also like to visit the other Grub Fest 2020 in the country. The other events from the Grub Fest are at:

Next month, 22nd February, 12:00 pm, The Grub Fest Bengaluru 22nd 23rd February 2020 in Bangalore

This March, 7th March, 12:00 pm, The Grub Fest Kolkata 7th 8th March 2020 in Kolkata

The venue of the Grub Fest 2020:

R2 Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India

