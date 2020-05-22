Alvida Jumma Mubarak Wishes In Hindi: Wish Your Loved Ones With These Messages

Alvida Jumma, popularly known as Jumma Tul Wida, is a festival that is celebrated by the Muslim community around the entire globe. Alvida Jumma is always celebrated on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. Alvida Jumma basically means Friday of farewell and it is considered as the second holiest day during Ramzan. Alvida Jumma also holds huge importance and marks a significant event for the followers of Islam around over the globe. On this day, Muslims get up early in the morning and start preparing for their prayers.

Also Read | COVID-19: Michelin-Star Chef Vikas Khanna To Feed 1.75 Lakh People On Eid In Mumbai

Also Read | Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque To Reopen To Worshippers After Eid Holiday

They have a bath, put on some new clothes and offer prayers to the god. People usually recite the Quran and try to search for some divine blessings from Allah. According to their religious beliefs, deeds like helping the poor and needy surely helps by bringing in prosperity and blessings. According to their tradition, old wrongs that have been done in the past are forgiven and money is donated to the poor. A number of people also use wishes and messages to wish their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you want some Hindi wishes for Alvida Jumma Mubarak to send to your friends and family, search no more. Here are some popular Alvida Jumma Mubarak wishes in Hindi.

Also Read | J-K Admin Seeks Early Return Of Students From Bangladesh In View Of Eid

Alvida Jumma Mubarak wishes in Hindi

अल्लाह सब के साथ हैं, तस्वीर ए कैनात का अक्स हैं अल्लाह, दिल को जो जगा दे वो एहसास हैं अल्लाह, ए बाँदा ए मोमिन तेरा दिल क्यों उदास हैं, दिल से ज़रा पुकार तेरे पास हैं अल्लाह।

काश उन को भी याद आउ मे जुम्मा की दुआओ मे जो अक्सर मुझसे कहते हैं दुआओ मे याद रखना सुकून” और “प्यार” ये चीज़ें ज़िन्दगी मैं ख़ूबसूरत बनती है अल्लाह पाक आप की ज़िन्दगी मैं किसी एक की भी कमी न करे

ए अल्लाह एक मौका हमको भी दे सफर-ए-मक्का का सुना हैं तेरे घर और जन्नत में कोई फर्क नहीं! जुम्मा मुबारक जो किस्मत में नही हो वो रोने से नहीं मिलता मगर अल्लाह से दुआ में मिल जाता है Jumma Mubarak Ho

तुम अल्लाह को याद रखों अल्लाह तुम्हे याद रखेगा. हर किसी के लिए दुआ किया करों कया पता किसी के नशीब में आपकी दुआ का इंतज़ार कर रही हो जुम्मा मुबारक।

अजीब था उनका अलविदा कहना सुना कुछ नहीं और कहा भी कुछ नहीं बर्बाद हुवे उनकी मोहब्बत में की लुटा कुछ नहीं और बचा भी कुछ नही..

अजीब था उनका अलविदा कहना, सुना कुछ नहीं और कहा भी कुछ नहीं बर्बाद हुवे उनकी मोहब्बत में की लुटा कुछ नहीं और बचा भी कुछ नहीँ..



तुम ख्वाबों में इन पर्दों में आया ना करो| हर सुबह जब मुस्कुराकर अलविदा कहना ही है तो यूँ प्यार से हर रात गले लगाया ना करो |

Also Read | Vat Savitri Vrat Wishes In Hindi To Forward To Your Friends, Family & Close Ones

Also Read | Shani Jayanti Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion; Check Out