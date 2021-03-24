Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Date And Time: How Is Amalaki Ekadashi Celebrated?

Amalaki Ekadashi is considered a sacred day in the Hindu calendar. Devotees usually observe a vrat on this day while performing the Ekadashi Aarti to pay their respect to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. There are typically two Ekadashi days in a month, one being the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon fortnight and the other is observed on the Krishna Paksha or the New Moon night. Let's find out when does Amalaki Ekadashi fall in March month of 2021.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Date and Time

Amalaki Ekadashi typically falls between the occasions of Mahashivratri and Holi. This year, the auspicious day falls on March 24 this year at 10:23 AM. The tithi ends at 9:47 AM the next day i.e. on March 25. Devotees can break their fast anytime between 6:18 AM to 8:21 AM.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat Katha - Amalaki Ekadashi History

This day is associated with a legend on King Chitrasena, who was believed to be an avid follower of Lord Vishnu. According to the legend, the King used to regularly follow Ekadashis and observe vrat's on those days. During the eve of Amalaki Ekadashi, he was out hunting and had lost his way into the forest when a few Rakshasas (demons) approached and started attacking him. With the shock of seeing a large number of Rakshasas, he fell unconscious but regained his consciousness a few minutes later.

Upon waking up, he was stunned to see that all the demons were gone and he had no scars on his body either. A divine voice (Akashvani) descended from the sky, narrating that when he fell down, divine power in the form of light emerged from his body and killed all the demons. The Akashvani stated that this was due to the observance of the Amalaki Ekadashi vrat. Since then, this particular Ekadashi became a popular occasion in the Kingdom.

Amalaki Ekadashi Significance

Hindus around the world celebrate this day by worshipping the Amla tree as it is believed that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside there. As a result, devotees offer coconut and flowers to the Amla tree. Out of the many rituals, the most common ones are fast, which is observed the entire day, and the chanting of Ekadashi mantras at specific timings.

Image Credits - Shutterstock