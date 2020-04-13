Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

The date April 14 marks the birthday of B. R. Ambedkar who was born on this day in the year 1891. The festival is observed as an official public holiday since the year 2015. The followers of B. R. Ambedkar celebrate the festival at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur.

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.

A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man.

One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man.

One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead.

Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.”

― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean,

man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives.

Man's life is independent.

He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self too.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Life should be great rather than long.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic.”

― B.R. Ambedkar

“Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers,

but by relentless struggle.... Goats are used for sacrificial offerings and not lions.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Though, I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu”

― B.R. Ambedkar

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society”

― B.R. Ambedkar

“A bitter thing cannot be made sweet.

The taste of anything can be changed.

But poison cannot be changed into nectar.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“Slavery does not merely mean a legalised form of subjection.

It means a state of society in which some men are forced to accept from others the purposes which control their conduct.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”

― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

“Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of the proportion of compensation.

Equity signifies equality. Rules and regulations, right and righteousness are concerned with equality in value.

If all men are equal, then all men are of the same essence, and the common essence entitles them of the same fundamental rights and equal liberty...



In short, justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“It is not enough to be electors only.

It is necessary to be law-makers;

otherwise, those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language.

I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians.”

― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

“History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.”

― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

“In the Hindu religion, one can[not] have freedom of speech. A Hindu must surrender his freedom of speech. He must act according to the Vedas. If the Vedas do not support the actions, instructions must be sought from the Smritis, and if the Smritis fail to provide any such instructions, he must follow in the footsteps of the great men.

He is not supposed to reason. Hence, so long as you are in the Hindu religion, you cannot expect to have freedom of thought”

― B.R. Ambedkar

