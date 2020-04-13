The Debate
Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Festivals

Here is a look at some of the Ambedkar Jayanti quotes that you can forward to your family and friends to wish them. Keep reading to know more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
ambedkar jayanti quotes

The date April 14 marks the birthday of  B. R. Ambedkar who was born on this day in the year 1891. The festival is observed as an official public holiday since the year 2015. The followers of  B. R. Ambedkar celebrate the festival at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. 

Also Read: Nadda Asks Party Members To Distribute Ration Kits, Masks On Ambedkar Jayanti

Here are some of Ambedkar Jayanti quotes that you can forward to your family and friends 

  1. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
    ― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

  3. “Freedom of mind is the real freedom.
    A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man.
    One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man.
    One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead.
    Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  5. “The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends.”
    ― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

  6. “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  7. “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  8. “Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean,
    man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives.
    Man's life is independent.
    He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self too.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  9. “Life should be great rather than long.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  10. “Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”
    ― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

  11. “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  12. “Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic.”
    ― B.R. Ambedkar

  13. “Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers,
    but by relentless struggle.... Goats are used for sacrificial offerings and not lions.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  14. “Though, I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu”
    ― B.R. Ambedkar

  15. “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  16. “Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  17. “Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  18. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  19. “A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society”
    ― B.R. Ambedkar

  20. “A bitter thing cannot be made sweet.
    The taste of anything can be changed.
    But poison cannot be changed into nectar.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  21. “Slavery does not merely mean a legalised form of subjection.
    It means a state of society in which some men are forced to accept from others the purposes which control their conduct.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  22. “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”
    ― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

  23. “Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of the proportion of compensation.
    Equity signifies equality. Rules and regulations, right and righteousness are concerned with equality in value.
    If all men are equal, then all men are of the same essence, and the common essence entitles them of the same fundamental rights and equal liberty...

    In short, justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  24. “It is not enough to be electors only.
    It is necessary to be law-makers;
    otherwise, those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  25. “I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language.
    I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians.”
    ― Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

  26. “History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.”
    ― Bhim Rao Ambedkar

  27. “In the Hindu religion, one can[not] have freedom of speech. A Hindu must surrender his freedom of speech. He must act according to the Vedas. If the Vedas do not support the actions, instructions must be sought from the Smritis, and if the Smritis fail to provide any such instructions, he must follow in the footsteps of the great men.
    He is not supposed to reason. Hence, so long as you are in the Hindu religion, you cannot expect to have freedom of thought”
    ― B.R. Ambedkar

  28. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society. B. R. Ambedkar

  29. The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India. B. R. Ambedkar

  30. Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government. B. R. Ambedkar

  31. Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class. B. R. Ambedkar

  32. Religion and slavery are incompatible. B. R. Ambedkar

