Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes, Wishes And Images You Can Share On Ambedkar Jayanti 2021

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. This day is also celebrated to highlight the efforts put forward by Dr Ambedkar to uplift the untouchable, Dalit, labourer and women community in India. In 2021, Ambedkar Jayanti will mark the 130th birth anniversary of the influential personality. Dr Ambedkar has inspired a large number of people to follow in his footsteps to make India a more democratic country, regardless of race, religion and language. For Ambedkar Jayanti 2021, we have collected a number of Ambedkar Jayanti quotes, wishes and images that you can share with your family and friends.

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes

May the Spirit of Self Confidence and Fight Against Oppression Be With Us in This Ambedkar Jayanti. Wish You All the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2021

If You Believe in Living a Respectable Life, You Believe in Self-Help Which Is the Best Help! Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2021.

A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society. A great man is different from an eminent. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2021.

Amberdkar Jayanti Quotes/Quotes by Dr Ambedkar

I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.

I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress that women have achieved.

Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.

Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.

Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soul which is essentially undemocratic."

Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.

Ambedkar Jayanti Images

Tributes on 130th #AmbedkarJayanti To the eminent economist, educator, reformist & father of the constitution, my salute. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/vmLtUUs8CT — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) April 14, 2021

Today we remember the architect of the Indian Constitution and his unflinching commitment to social justice. At a time when even the fundamental character of our Constitution is under attack, on this #AmbedkarJayanti we renew our pledge to stand resolute in its defence. pic.twitter.com/xCH26bTRKg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 14, 2021

