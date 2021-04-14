Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes, Wishes And Images You Can Share On Ambedkar Jayanti 2021

Quick links:
Image Source: Shutterstock
Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. This day is also celebrated to highlight the efforts put forward by Dr Ambedkar to uplift the untouchable, Dalit, labourer and women community in India. In 2021, Ambedkar Jayanti will mark the 130th birth anniversary of the influential personality. Dr Ambedkar has inspired a large number of people to follow in his footsteps to make India a more democratic country, regardless of race, religion and language. For Ambedkar Jayanti 2021, we have collected a number of Ambedkar Jayanti quotes, wishes and images that you can share with your family and friends.
Tributes on 130th #AmbedkarJayanti To the eminent economist, educator, reformist & father of the constitution, my salute. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/vmLtUUs8CT— Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) April 14, 2021
Today we remember the architect of the Indian Constitution and his unflinching commitment to social justice. At a time when even the fundamental character of our Constitution is under attack, on this #AmbedkarJayanti we renew our pledge to stand resolute in its defence. pic.twitter.com/xCH26bTRKg— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 14, 2021
Be Educated,— Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 14, 2021
Be Organised,
&
Be AGITATED.#AmbedkarJayanti#Ambedkar pic.twitter.com/qy3HOEaDYi