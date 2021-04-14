Ambedkar Jayanti's History And Significance You Need To Know About

The birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar is widely celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti across India on April 14. This day was first celebrated in 1928 in Pune after which it became an annual event. Even today, people celebrate this day with much enthusiasm as they take to the streets to sing praises of their leader. But only recently was this day announced to be a public holiday by the Central Government. Let's take this moment to learn about the history behind this powerful day and the significance of Ambedkar Jayanti that lasts even today.

Ambedkar Jayanti History

To understand the history behind this day, it is first important to learn about the man to whom this day is dedicated. Born on 14 April 1891, Dr Ambedkar was the 14th and the last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal, who was an army officer with the rank of Subedar, posted in Mhow, Central Province (now Madhya Pradesh) at the time. He belonged to the Mahar (Dalit) caste that indefinitely made him a victim of the common practice of untouchability and socio-economic discrimination. Right from his childhood, he was subjected to unjust practices like being left out in his school, not being able to touch the same vessels as other students from the upper caste and having to sit on a gunny sack as normal chairs weren't allowed for Dalits.

Despite all this, Dr Ambedkar worked hard to graduate in Economics and Political Science and eventually took up employment with the Baroda State Government. At the age of 22, his brilliance in academics won him a scholarship at Columbia University, a first from his caste to earn this feat. After coming back to India, Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting for Dalit rights and opposing untouchability. In 1932, he established and signed the Poona Pact along with Madan Mohan Malaviya that gave depressed castes the chance to cast their votes under reserved seats.

The tradition of Ambedkar Jayanti was started by social activist Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay who first publicly celebrated Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthday on April 14, 1928, in Pune. Since then, this day has been celebrated prosperously in most states of India, predominantly in Maharashtra.

Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr Ambedkar promoted the cause of equality at a time when the entire population was against change. Throughout his life, Dr Ambedkar fought for underprivileged social classes, women, minority and their democracy. He is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution for having incorporated his vision of equal rights and bringing important laws into effect. Laws for the reserved category still help the underprivileged people today for which he is hugely praised and worshipped even today. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2021!

