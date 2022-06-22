Ambubachi Mela 2022: Guwahati Gears Up For Annual Festival As Devotees Start Arriving

After a hiatus of almost two years, the annual four-day Ambubachi Mela 2022 has begun at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday. Earlier, the event was halted to the COVID-19 pandemic bringing a stop to the annual Mela where lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visited the Kamakhya Temple and offered prayers.

In the meantime, while devotees have already started coming in for the Ambubachi Mela 2022, the state government has issued an order to tone down the celebrations in comparison to previous years keeping in view the fear of COVID spike and the current flood situation in the state. The celebrations have commenced on June 22, Wednesday, and will conclude on June 26, Sunday.

Check the Ambubachi 2022 date and time:

The four-day event which commenced on Wednesday will begin with the 'Pravritti' of the Mela will be performed at 8.19 PM on June 22 following which the main door of the temple will be closed.

The main door of the temple will remain closed on June 23, June 24, and June 25 during which only rituals will be performed. No visitors will be allowed during the time.

Later, the door will be opened for devotees on June 26 at 8.43 am during the Nivritti.

Notably, keeping in view the present situation, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has also issued a series of guidelines under which no lodging facilities will be provided in or around the temple while the rituals will be carried out without any visitors. In addition to that, it has also prohibited any unauthorised distribution of food packets around the temple. Only organisations authorised by the district administration will be allowed to distribute food items and drinking water.

Apart from that, expecting a huge footfall during the Ambubachi 2022 event, the Guwahati Traffic Police has also issued regulations for the four days for ensuring the safety of people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while taking to Twitter also extended his wishes as Ambubachi Mela began on Wednesday.

One of the holiest Śakti Pīṭhas in Bharat, the Mandir is dedicated to the divine energy of Maa Kamakhya and attracts devotees from all over the world.



I welcome all devotees to our beautiful land Assam for this holy pilgrimage. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2022

Significance of Ambubachi Mela

The auspicious four-day Ambubachi Mela is celebrated every year at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. During the four days, it is believed that Maa Kamakhya goes through her annual cycle of menstruation and the temple doors are closed on these days.

Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit the pilgrimage site every year during the Ambubachi Mela but, couldn't visit due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Image: PTI