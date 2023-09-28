Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi For Lord Ganesh Visarjan

As the sun rose on September 28, millions across the globe celebrated Anant Chaturdashi, a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the infinite form of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious occasion falls on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdashi, marked by devotees fasting and tying the Anantsutra, a sacred thread believed to ward off troubles.

2 things you need to know

Anant Chaturdashi is marked by the worship of Lord Vishnu.

Fasting, rituals and Lord Ganesh's immersion mark the auspicious occasion.

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Shubh muhurat

According to the Udaya Tithi, the celebration began on the night of September 27 at 10:18 pm and will continue until 6:49 pm on the 28th. The ideal time for puja spans from 6:12 in the morning to 6:49 in the evening, allowing devotees to immerse themselves in the divine rituals.

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Auspicious Times for Immersion

Anant Chaturdashi is also the day for bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh after 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi. Three auspicious time slots for Lord Ganesh's idol immersion on September 28 are from 06:11 am to 07:40 am, 10:42 am to 03:10 pm and 04:41 pm to 09:10 pm.

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Pujan Vidhi

Devotees observe a set of rituals on this sacred day. Early morning baths, clean attire and sanctified spaces are pre-requisites. Lord Vishnu's idol is then adorned with offerings such as akshat, flowers, incense, lamps, naivedya, perfumes and sandalwood. Aarti and chanting mantras follow, culminating in the offering of Anant Sutra to Lord Vishnu.

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi holds profound significance. It is a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Narayana, who, according to mythology, created 14 worlds i.e. Tal, Atal, Vittal, Sutal, Talatal, Rasatal, Patal, Bhu, Bhuvah, Swah, Jana, Tapa, Satya and Maha. Fasting on this day is believed to cure ailments and alleviate troubles. Those burdened by loans find solace through observance, and familial discord is said to dissipate after offering nutmeg to Lord Vishnu.

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Katha to recite

Finding its origin in the Mahabharata, the story of Anant Chaturdashi narrates the distress of the Pandavas after their defeat in gambling. Seeking a solution, Lord Krishna advised them to observe the fast and worship the God, identified as the infinite form of Lord Vishnu. Following the prescribed rituals, Pandavas regained their kingdom and prosperity.

As the day unfolds with prayers, rituals, and immersions, Anant Chaturdashi weaves a tapestry of spirituality, tradition and divine intervention, guiding devotees towards peace and prosperity.