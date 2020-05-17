Apara Ekadashi 2020: History And Significance Of This Auspicious Occasion

Apara Ekadashi or Jyestha Krishna Ekadashi is considered to auspicious by the followers of the Hindu religion. The day is marked by fasting and conducting prayers to the lord on this day. It is believed that people who fast on this day can get rid of their sins that they may have committed in their lives. Moreover, it bestows prosperity and good luck on the devotees who observe fast on this auspicious day.

This year, it is being celebrated on May 18. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi is marked on the 11th day of the full moon in May. Read on to know more about this festival.

Significance of the day

Apara Ekadashi is celebrated in the honour of Lord Vishnu. Hindu scriptures believed that Apara Ekadashi was narrated by Lord Krishna to King Yudhishthira. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day and the devotees ask the Lord for prosperity, good health, wealth and peaceful life. It is a common belief that people who observe the Apara Ekadashi fast get rid of the past and present sins and can accomplish the path of righteousness and positivity. That is why the day has a lot of value among the devotees of Lord Vishnu.

History of this day

It is believed that the festival is celebrated to remind people about King Mahidwaj, who was saintly and honest. His principles were disapproved by his very own younger brother Vajra Dhwaj who, out of hatred and jealousy, killed him and buried his body secretly under a peepal tree. The deceased soul of King Mahidwaj kept wandering in that area as it could not obtain salvation. One fine day, a learned sage happened to pass by the tree and came across the spirit of King Mahidwaj. Later on, he narrated his story to the sage and requested him to help him obtain Moksha. The wise sage observed Apara Ekadashi fast on behalf of King Mahidwaj. With this, Lord Vishnu blessed the soul of King Mahidwaj and let him obtain salvation. With the impact of the fast observed by the Sage and the blessings of Lord Vishnu, the King’s soul got redeemed and obtain deliverance. It was from that day, Apara Ekadashi is observed to practice good karma and ease the path to Moksha.

