Apara Ekadashi 2021: Date, History, Significance And Wishes To Send On The Occasion

Last year, Apara Ekadashi was observed on May 18. But this year, Apara Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on June 6. This is because the festival is celebrated according to the Hindu calendar and not the Gregorian calendar. Apara Ekadashi is one of the important Ekadashis out of the 24 Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. Apara Ekadashi is also known as Jyeshtha Ekadashi because it falls on the eleventh day of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. This year, Apara Ekadashi will start just after midnight of June 4 and continue till the early morning of June 6. The time to break the fast is in the early hours of June 7.

About Apara Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The story of fasting on Apara Ekadashi comes from the ancient times of Mahabharat where Shree Krishna told Yudishthir that a person who observes a fast on Apara Ekadashi can be freed from the gravest of sins and can attain moksha. Another story is that of a godly kind Mahidhwaja, who gets wrongfully killed by his younger brother and is buried under a peepal tree. The king's ghost haunts the tree and troubles anyone who passes by. A sage one day comes to the tree and preaches knowledge of the afterlife. He observes a fast for a day on Apara Ekadashi and thus the king's ghost is freed from the tree and he attains moksha.

Apara Ekadashi significance

Vrat is a Hindi word that means to fast for religious purposes. The devotees of Lord Vishnu follow a strict fast on Apara Ekadashi. Grains and cereals are avoided during fasting, and only one meal with fruits and specific vrat food can be eaten. They sometimes also opt to fast without drinking water. The fasting is done between Dashami (10th day) and Dwadashi (12th Day) and it usually lasts for 24 hours. The fast is observed to seek blessing and riches from the gods and goddesses.

Here are some wishes to send on the occasion of Apara Ekadashi 2021:

Let's Worship Lord Vishnu on the Holy Day of Apara Ekadashi and get rid of all our past sins

May Lord Vishnu forgive all our past sins and bless us with great success on Apara Ekadashi

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

(Image: Shutterstock)