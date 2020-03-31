April Fool Pranks For Whatsapp To Send To Your Friends And Family

Every year, the first day of April is considered as April Fool's day. On this day, people try to playfully trick and prank others for fun. Today is March 31, 2020, so April fools day is just a single day away. Usually, pranks can only be pulled off when someone is close to you.

However, your friends and family might not always be next to you, and moreover, this year it will be very difficult to play outdoor pranks due to the lockdown. Luckily, it is still possible to prank people online. So, here are a few April Fool's Day pranks that you can send to your friends and family on Whatsapp.

A few fun little April Fool pranks for Whatsapp and social media

Who would want to fool a wonderful friend like you on April Fools' Day? NEVER! Press F13 on your keyboard if you agree with me

Did you know that you cannot touch your lower lip with your tongue? Also, did you know that after reading the previous fact, 99/100 idiots would try it?

Just close your eyes and think of yourself for 10 seconds, then open your eyes. Did you realize what happened? You just wasted 10 seconds thinking about a fool.

Kindly open this message on the 1st of next month. I know you can't wait so accept my contract for being the first fool of this year.

This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three hundred and sixty-four days.

If you want to avoid seeing any fools on April Fool's day, then you can do one simple thing. Just break all the mirrors in your house by March 31.

[Source: Dailysmscollection.in]

