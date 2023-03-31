April Fool's Day 2023: Origin, History And Prank Ideas For The Occasion

April Fool's Day is celebrated by people across the globe on April 1. Even though this day is celebrated differently by people of different cultures, no one exactly knows about the origin of this day. However, the day got its name after people started playing pranks on their family and friends during this time. April Fool's is specifically meant to play tricks on others, cracking jokes, and having a good laugh together.

April Fool's Day is not just celebrated to play pranks or crack jokes. It is observed as a way to spread positivity. On this occasion, a light-hearted joke can bring a smile on someone's face. Friends and family come together to prank others and have fun.

April Fool's Day 2023: History and Origin

Even though the history of April Fool's Day is a mystery, some historians believe that this day dates back to 1500s. During 1582, France decided to switch to Gregorian calendar from Julian calendar. However, in the Julian calendar the new year began around April 1 and people who did not get the news about the new calendar still celebrated new year from last week of March till April 1. As the new year had moved to January 1, people began to make fun and the other citizens were called April fools.

April Fool's Day has been celebrated in Britain since the 18th century. In Scotland, this day was celebrated for two days in a row and it started with the prank "hunting the gowk". In this people pinned fake tails and put out funny signs on each other.

April Fool's Day 2023: Prank Ideas