April Fool's Day Prank Ideas To Play On Your Friends And Family

April Fool’s Day 2021 is right around the corner. This day is observed across the world in almost all countries and has become a favourite one for many people. You get to pull elaborate pranks on people, which can sometimes even make them angry, but then you can get away by saying it was April Fool’s Day. Here are some April Fool’s Day ideas and April Fool's day activities to celebrate this day with friends and family.

April Fool's day ideas

The Fake food prank

The fake food prank is trending these days on the internet. For executing this prank you can cut a piece of cardboard and add some sauces over it. This will make it look like a pizza. You can then try and get people to taste it. But like with every prank you need to make sure that you don’t take it too far. Make sure people do not swallow your cardboard cutout pizza.

Make those pestering Caramel onions

Cooking bizarre dishes to fool someone is an art form that can come very on April Fool’s day. One of the easiest delicacies to prepare when you want to fool someone is Caramel Onions. Put the onion in caramel syrup and add a stick to it which will make it look like a dessert. Whoever makes the blunder of being enticed by your caramel syrup-soaked abomination will rue the day.

Given a surprise hair cut to your girlfriend

This prank has been popular on YouTube for years. Its best suited to be performed on girls as they have longer hair. All you need to do is buy a thick strand of hair online or at a store and make sure it’s the same colour as the hair of the girl you will be performing this stint on. When she is occupied with something, just head over to her with a pair of scissors in one hand and the strand of hair you purchased in another.

Make it look like you just cut a chunk of hair out of her head, and watch the reaction. Most of the times, this April Fool’s prank turns out to be a huge success as the fake hair is of the same colours as the girl’s and they believe that it's their hair that has been cut. But it's best to not carry on further than a minute or two with this prank as the shock might cause your girlfriend or sister to get very angry.

Photo replacements

This is a generic and easy to do a prank. Replace some family photos in your house with the ones of the celebs. What can kick this up a notch is if you morph the photos of your parents with that of a celebrity’s. Do not forget to wish your parents Happy April Fool's Day.

Insect on the lamp prank

Get cutouts of cockroach-like insects on paper and stick them under the lampshade in your house. The shadow formed will make it seem as if there is actually an insect under the lamp. Whoever sees this is definitely going to freak out.

Image Credit: Shutterstock