April Fool's Day Pranks To Try On Your Boss And Your Co-Workers

Celebrated on the first of April, people usually trick others on April Fool's Day into believing something is true when it is actually not. When the person who is being deceived has completely believed it, the person pranking them reveals that it was a prank. Most people would have done their first April Fool's day pranks in school. Many would expect to reach that phase when pranking is not that fun anymore when people start working but believe it or not, April Fool's Day pranks in office are amusing too. That is why we have put together some of the most entertaining April Fool's Day pranks in office ideas.

April Fool's Day On Co-workers: Misspelling Words

Fans of the comedy sitcom The Office would definitely know this prank. Jim Halper (John Krasinski) says he used a simple macro so that every time Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) typed his name, it changed to diapers. You can do this to your co-worker if they have an iPhone and you can access it a bit. Just follow these steps: Settings > General > Keyboard > Add new shortcut. Then change the words as you want.

April Fool's Day On Co-workers: Virtual Background

Zoom has this excellent feature where it allows its users to change the background. While pretending to be on vacation is good too, you could take it to another level by adding a video as your virtual background. For instance, as written by Hubspot, this one Twitter user named Graham/ Jaws 19 added a virtual video background that looked like he was bringing tea to himself. This would definitely shock your co-workers and make them think you have a twin you never talked about.

April Fool's Day On Boss: Same Display Name

If your team has a Slack group, this is the easiest trick for April Fool’s Day on the boss. Everyone in the slack group changes their display name to the same name. They also change the profile picture to the same picture, probably something funny like a photo of a reaction meme. This would definitely confuse your boss when it looks like the same person is sending every message. Of course, the username does not change so the boss can use the @ symbol to tell a specific employee something. By the end of the day or whenever fit, everyone can send a Happy April Fool's day 2021 message letting the boss know that it was a practical joke.

April Fool's Day On Boss: Planted Keyboard

This is yet another prank to try for April Fool’s Day on the boss. This is one of the April Fool's Day pranks in office and only works if you are not working from home and it takes around two weeks to do. It is most likely that the entire office uses the same keyboard brand and model. Find one that is not working or you are willing to throw. Sprinkle sand between the keys then add some cat grass seeds. Make sure that it is exposed to sunlight and that you water it. On April Fool’s day just replace your boss’s keyboard with your planted keyboard. Only do it if you are sure your boss will be cool with it, no one wants to get fired.

Disclaimer: The suggestions given in the article are purely for entertainment purposes. It is important to keep the safety and security of others in mind when playing pranks. All the pranks listed here are light-hearted in nature and are not meant to harass or harm people in any way.

Photo Courtesy: Left: Mohamed Hassan (Pixabay) / Right: Mimi Thian (Unsplash)