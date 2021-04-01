April Fool's Day Quotes, Wishes, Images And Memes You Can Share With Family And Friends

April Fool's Day is celebrated annually on April 1 and has been celebrated by various cultures for many decades. Despite it being celebrated throughout the world, its precise origin remains a mystery. The rituals of April Fools' Day include playing hoaxes or practical jokes at others, sometimes shouting "April Fools!" Over the years, media and major brands ensured the long life of the day where people would play pranks on each other and celebrate the day. Here are some April Fools Day Quotes, wishes and jokes you can share with your family and friends.

April Fool's Day Wishes and Quotes and Jokes

If anyone calls you beautiful...

If anyone appreciates you for no reason...

If anyone thinks you are intelligent…

Just smile and wish the person Happy April Fool’s Day

à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‡à¤¨à¥‚ à¤°à¤¬à¥à¤¬ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾

à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ .. à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ ..

à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‡à¤¨à¥‚ à¤°à¤¬à¥à¤¬ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾

à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ .. à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ ..

à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¤à¥‡à¤¨à¥‚ 3 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥‡ “April Fool” à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾

Amazing Six Facts-

95% of people living in Bhutan don’t drink milk

A cockroach can see up to 7 Km.

A man can touch the sun if his body is completely covered by Silicon.

Kangaroo doesn’t have liver.

No twins have been born till now in Denmark.

All The Details Are False. à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤¥à¥‹à¥œà¥€ à¤¦à¥‡à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¯à¤•à¥€à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ “April Fool”

Everything has a day…

Every pet has a day…

Every fool too has a day!

Hope you might have enjoyed your day!

Happy April Fool’s Day.

Earth may stop rotating;

Birds may stop flying;

Candles may stop melting;

And hearts may stop beating.

But your brain will never start working. 'April Fool Day' was meant just for people like you!

I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary or even birthday;

But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on this very special day meant for people like you.

Happy April Fool’s Day, buddy!

What is the difference between a wise & a fool?

A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

April Fool's Day Images and Happy April Fool's Day Memes

Source: Freepik

Source: Xpressocommunications

Source: Vectorstock

Source: Lovethispic

Source: 9gag

Image Source: Shutterstock