April Fool's Day: Why Do We Celebrate April Fool's Day? Where Did It Originate From?

April Fool's Day is one of the most exciting festivals celebrated unanimously across the world at the beginning of April. Its origin is still a mystery although there are many theories associated with it. Each culture has a different approach to how the day is celebrated with the most common one being to play pranks on each other. Why is the festival still relevant today? How did April Fool's Day originate? Let's find out.

As per scholars, April Fool's Day dates back to 1582 when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar with the order of the Council of Trent in 1563. Reportedly, France was the first country to accept the change in the calendars while many other countries still refused it. As per the Julian calendar or Hindu calendar, April 1st marked the New Year with the spring equinox as opposed to January 1st that is now popularly considered the beginning of a year due to the adaption of the Gregorian calendar. While this is the back story of the date, the story behind the tradition is much jarring than what we would expect.

People who hadn't realised the switch in the calendars until very late would often be the butt of jokes and the subject of hoaxes, so much so that the tradition of pranking started being associated with this day. But why do we celebrate April Fool's Day even today? Although originating from a much harsher scenario, today, this day is seen in a positive light. Every person is etched with the memory of being pranked or playing a prank on their loved ones on this day.

And now with the advent of social media due to which the world is much more connected, April Fools' has become a phenomenon of a kind. Although not considered a festival big enough to attain holidays, this day is still popular amongst people to a point that many look forward to it coming around every year and hold extensive plans and events to keep up the energy.

Image Source: Shutterstock