AR Rahman, Gautham Menon Create Bathukamma Song With MLC K Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi

Ahead of the Bathukamma festival, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and colossal filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon launched the Bathukamma song produced by Telangana Jagruthi. The song, shot across various districts of Telangana, was released ahead of the first day of Bathukamma. The Bathukamma song has been composed by Academy Award Winner A R Rahman, sung by Uthara Unnikrishnan, penned by Mittapalli Surender, and choreographed by National Award winner Brinda.

The song was formally launched by MLC K Kavitha and Director Gautam Vasudev Menon at the residence of MLC Kavitha in Hyderabad.

Bathukamma festival is an integral part of Telangana and it identifies with the cultural identity of the people from the state across the globe. MLC K Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi played an important role in cultural integration and in strengthening the roots of the Telangana Movement. Since then Telangana Jagruthi has been an active force that represents the cultural and literary landscapes of Telangana not just in India but internationally as well.

The recent collaboration with ace director Gautam Vasudev Menon, legendary music composer A R Rahman, Kavitha has added to the festive atmosphere of Telangana and has given especially the women of Telangana, another reason to enjoy colourful and joyous Bathukamma festival.

Music composer A.R.Rahman launched the song on social media and stated “బతుకమ్మ పండుగ శుభాకాంక్షలు! A festival of life. A celebration of togetherness. Bringing you a glimpse of the beauty of Bathukamma through "#AllipoolaVennela" along with Telangana Jagruthi”.

Responding to AR Rahman, K Kavitha states, “The festival of colours, melody and togetherness Bathukamma is here! Here’s sharing a glimpse of the special song for Bathukamma by A R Rahman Gautam Vasudev Meno and a dream team for all my sisters.”