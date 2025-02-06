Are The Delhi Tulip Festival And Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition The Same? What We Know About The Fest

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2025, on February 1. | Image: PIB

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025: With the onset of spring, the capital city of India is back to host its second edition of the much-anticipated Delhi Tulip Festival 2025. As per reports, visitors will get the experience to witness the breathtaking sight of about 5.5 lakh tulips in bloom this year.

The festival is organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), all the Tulip bulbs are reported to be sourced from the Netherlands, known for their astounding glory of blooms.

2025 Delhi Tulip Festival date & venue

If you’re in Delhi during spring, i.e. February and March, do not forget to take a moment and admire the gorgeous sea of tulips in blooms.

The imported Tulips are planted in major prominent locations such as Shanti Path, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Convention Centre, Sardar Patel Marg, Windsor Place, Shershah Suri Marg, the Vice President’s House roundabout, Central Park at Connaught Place and Mandi House.

(Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2025. Image: PIB)

Are the Delhi Tulip Festival and Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition the same?

No, the Delhi Tulip Festival and the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition are not the same.

Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2025

The Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition is a garden festival, and the 2025 edition was inaugurated on February 1 by the President of India Droupadi Murmu .

(Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2025. Image: PIB)

For public viewing, the Amrit Udyan will open from February 2 to March 30, 2025. Except on Monday, you can visit the well-maintained garden located near the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi between 10 am to 6 pm.

In a statement issued by the President's Secretariat, the Udyan will remain closed on February 5 due to polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly and from February 20-21 due to the Visitors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as on March 14 on account of Holi .

Here's a list of Amrit Udyan opened for special categories on the following days

March 26 for divyangjan

March 27 for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces

March 28 for women and tribal women’s SHGs

March 29 for senior citizens

How to book tickets for the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2025?