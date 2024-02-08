Advertisement

India is celebrating its 76th Army Day in 2024. A grand event is being held in Lucknow as the country gets ready to spend a day thanking and expressing gratitude for the protection and service of our armed forces.

History

Army Day in India is celebrated on January 15th each year, commemorating the day in 1949 when Lieutenant General K. M. Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. This historic event marked the transition of the Indian Army from British leadership to Indian command.

PM Modi at Army Day 2018 event | pmindia.gov.in

Significance

Army Day holds immense significance in honouring the dedication, valour, and sacrifice of the Indian Army in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty. It serves as a tribute to the soldiers who have selflessly served and continue to serve in the defense forces, protecting the country's borders and maintaining peace.

Parade and display of military strength

The Army Day Parade 2024 is being held in Lucknow this year. The parade will showcase the military strength of the Indian Army, featuring various regiments, weaponry, and specialised units. The best marching contingent during the Army Day event in Lucknow will be selected using artificial intelligence in a technologically advanced step. The parade used to be held every year in the Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, but this is the 2nd consecutive year that it has been moved out. Last year, the event was held in Bengaluru's MED & Centre's Parade Ground.

Representative image of parade | Unsplash

Awards and decorations

Army Day is an occasion to confer honors and awards on deserving soldiers for their exemplary service. Gallantry awards, unit citations, and other recognitions are presented to those who have displayed exceptional courage and commitment. This year, Army chief General Manoj Pande will review the parade at Lucknow and then present gallantry awards.

Tributes to martyrs

The day is also an opportunity to pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Ceremonies and events are organised to remember and honour the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.