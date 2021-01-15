Army Day Quotes In Hindi To Send To Your Friends And Family To Honour The Day

The Indian Army Day is a grand celebration of India's military might and its unsung personnel who put their lives on the line to defend our country. The Indian Army Day parade is typically held at Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, where this year General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, will inspect the parade. This is also the first year where the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, will be present. Also, Captain Tania Shergil of the Corps of Signals will be leading as Parade Adjutant. The parade will also display indigenous weaponry such as the Dhanush towed guns. The parade will also have about 18 contingents who display various combat skills. A number of gallantry awards will also be presented at the Cariappa Parade Ground. On the occasion of the 72nd Indian Army Day on January 15, here are some Indian Army Day quotes in Hindi to remember their bravery and sacrifice of protecting our nation from foreign threats. Read some Indian Army Day quotes in Hindi here:

Happy Army Day 2021 Hindi quotes

जो अब तक ना खौला, वो खून नहीं पानी है, जो देश के काम ना आए, वह बेकार जवानी है!!

जिनमे अकेले चलने के हौसले होते हैं । एक दिन उन्ही के पीछे काफिले होते हैं ।। सेना है तो हम हैं!

या तो मैं तिरंगा (भारतीय ध्वज) फहराने के बाद वापस आऊंगा, या मैं इसमें लिपटा हुआ वापस आऊंगा, लेकिन मैं निश्चित रूप से वापस आऊंगा ”

"केवल सबसे अच्छे दोस्त और सबसे बुरे दुश्मन हमसे मिलते हैं"

“दुश्मन हमसे केवल 50 गज की दूरी पर है। हम बहुत बड़ी संख्या में हैं। हम विनाशकारी आग के अधीन हैं। मैं एक इंच भी पीछे नहीं हटूंगा लेकिन हमारे आखिरी आदमी और हमारे आखिरी दौर से लड़ूंगा

तिरंगा हमारा है शान-ए-जिंदगी, वतन परस्ती है वफा-ए-जिंदगी, देश के लिए मर मिटना कबूल है हमें, अखंड भारत के स्वप्न का जुनून है हमें!

जब-जब भारत माता के दामन पर किसी ने नजर उठाई है, तब-तब भारत माँ के जवानो ने दुश्मन को उसकी औकात दिखाई है।

जनरल जेजे सिंह ने कहा, "हम जीतने के लिए लड़ते हैं और नॉकआउट से जीतते हैं क्योंकि युद्ध में कोई उपविजेता नहीं होता है"।

