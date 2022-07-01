As Rath Yatra Begins, Devotees Throng To Puri In Large Numbers; HM Performs Mangla Aarti

After a gap of 2 years following the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual nine-day-long Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath has begun on Friday witnessing a huge footfall of devotees arriving in the holy city of Puri. The festival will conclude next week on July 9, Saturday while security has been heightened as lakhs of people are expected to arrive to participate in the festival.

Notably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, restrictions were imposed on the entry of devotees into the holy town, and Rath Yatra was carried out without the presence of devotees.

Speaking of the mega festival, three grand chariots belonging to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are decorated and parked in large chariots in front of the Singha Dwar which faces East towards Gundicha temple. They are to be pulled by the devotees gathered outside.

"We expect a large gathering of about 10 lakhs on Ratha Yatra as the people are allowed to participate in the festival after a gap of two years, Development Commissioner, P K Jena told PTI.

Home Minister Amit Shah performs 'Mangla Aarti'

While on the other hand, Union Amit Shah was also seen performing the 'Mangla Aarti' at Shri Jagannath Mandir in Ahmedabad as the auspicious Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. In the presence of hundreds of devotees, the Union Minister was seen performing the Aarti and further offering his prayers to Lord Jagannath, his brother Balaram and sister Subhadra.

Did Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. Jai Jagannath. #RathYatra pic.twitter.com/vIslwYmhnJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2022

Sharing pictures from the temple, Shah wrote, "Attended Mangla Aarti at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad and took blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath Ji. Coming here on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra and worshipping Mahaprabhu is always a unique spiritual experience for me. May Lord keep your blessings on all. Jai Jagannath!"

In the meantime, as Rath Yatra celebrations have begun across the country, the Pahandi rituals for the Yatra have also begun in Puri while devotees continue to participate with full devotion and enthusiasm.

#WATCH | Odisha: Pahandi rituals for #JagannathRathYatra in Puri begins. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XMohDItkIK — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022



Image: Twitter/@AmitShah/Republic World