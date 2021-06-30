Asteroid Day 2021: History, Significance And Asteroid Day Theme

Since 2016, World Asteroid Day is observed every year on June 30th to increase awareness about asteroids, the threat they possess to humankind and the measures that can be taken to survive in an impact. The day was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2016 and marks the anniversary of the Tunguska event on June 30, 1908, which apparently is the largest asteroid impact that planet Earth has ever witnessed.

Asteroid Day 2021

Just like every year, Asteroid Day 2021 is on June 30, which is the 113th anniversary of the Tunguska event that took place in Russia. Different experts from around the world come together for the Asteroid Day Event every year and share facts, researches, and other details about asteroids and their impact on humankind. The UN General Assembly considered the proposal of the Association of Space Explorers and the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and declared June 30 as World Asteroid Day in December 2016.

What are Asteroids?

Asteroids are chunks of metals and other rocky materials that can be as small as a pebble or measure 600 miles across. These rock-like structures are found floating in our Solar System, mostly between the orbits of planet Mars and Jupiter. The region is also called the asteroid belt. Experts and researchers say that there are millions of asteroids in our solar system. However, when headed towards Earth, these asteroids pose a huge threat to infrastructure and life on the planet.

World Asteroid Day History

As stated earlier, the World Asteroid Day History dates back to Tunguska Event, the largest asteroid impact on planet Earth, on June 30, 1908. The Internation Asteroid Day or World Asteroid Day was co-founded by some of the most influential personalities in the world. The co-founders include Stephen Hawkings, Grigorij Richters, Danica Remy, Rusty Schweickart and Brian May. After its official launch in 22014, more than 200 scientists, researchers, astronauts, technologists and artists signed the Asteroid Day declaration.

World Asteroid Day Significance

The World Asteroid Day Significance is manifolds. Space researchers and astronomers around the globe believe that there are over 1 million asteroids that might hit the planet Earth and less than 1 per cent are observable through telescopes. The Asteroid Day event spreads awareness about the threat that asteroids are to the planet. The Asteroid Day 2021 events are based on the "25th launch anniversary of NASA’s NEAR-Shoemaker spacecraft, and the 2021 launch of three new asteroid missions, NASA’s Lucy, NEA Scout and DART – the world’s first mission to test an asteroid deflection technique – and much more" and other asteroids facts as stated on the official website of World Asteroid Day.

