Astitva By IDigitalPreneur: A Revolutionary Youth Festival Empowering Gen Z

Astitva by IDigitalPreneur, the game-changing youth festival that took place on April 30th, 2023, has left an indelible mark on the GenZ community, inspiring, enlightening, and empowering young minds across the nation. With an astounding attendance of over 18,000 enthusiastic individuals, Astitva by IDigitalPreneur has exceeded all expectations, becoming the talk of the town and a shining example of the immense potential and talent of the GenZ generation.

DigitalPreneur is a leading organization committed to empowering young minds and fostering their personal and professional growth. With a focus on digital entrepreneurship and financial literacy, Ashutosh Partihast’s IDigitalPreneur aims to equip GenZ with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to thrive in the modern world. The brainchild of Ashutosh Pratihast, the dynamic Founder & CEO of IDigitalPreneur, Astitva was meticulously designed to provide a welcoming platform for young individuals to explore their passions, discover their purpose, and unlock their true potential. It aimed to foster a sense of self-belief, cultural appreciation, and a strong foundation for personal and professional growth.

Throughout the festival, attendees were treated to a captivating array of experiences. From engaging panel discussions and thought-provoking workshops to mesmerizing cultural shows and pulsating live performances, Astitva was a melting pot of inspiration and creativity.

The festival witnessed an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers, including renowned personalities such as Pushkar Raj Thakur, Coach BSR, Arjun Deshpande, and Ashutosh Pratihast himself. Their insights and wisdom captivated the audience, guiding them towards a path of self-discovery, wealth of knowledge, and practical skills necessary for future success.

Astitva by IDigitalPreneur has proven to be a life-altering event for countless young participants. It has provided them with the tools, guidance, and inspiration to embrace their passions, dream big, and take confident strides towards a brighter future. The youth festival was buzzing with more than 20+ speakers including, Anubhav Dubey, Aryan Tripathi, Zeeshan Shaikh, Janhvi Singh, Arjun Vaidya, Astro Arun Pandit and Abhishek Kar.

The resounding success of Astitva is a testament to the vision and dedication of Ashutosh Pratihast and his team, who have wholeheartedly supported the GenZ community by organizing this transformative festival. Their unwavering commitment to empowering the youth has truly made a difference in countless lives.

As the curtains closed on Astitva by IDigitalPreneur, the positive energy and enthusiasm of the GenZ participants continued to reverberate. The festival has not only sparked a fire within the hearts of the attendees but has also set a shining example for future youth-focused events to follow.