Bagalamukhi Jayanti Images You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Bagalamukhi Jayanti also known as Vaishak Shukla Ashtami is a festival where devotees of Mother Bagalamukhi pray to her for the well-being and prosperity of their loved ones, and to win over their enemies. This year, Bagalamukhi Jayanti will be celebrated on May 1, 2020. Bagalamukhi Jayanti is celebrated with Yagnas and Jagran. Reportedly, all devotees of the Goddess perform Yagnas with their family members to ward-off negative energies, while in the night, they perform Bhagwati Jagran. As the auspicious day nears, here are some Bagalamukhi Jayanti images that you can share with your friends and family on this day.

Bagalamukhi Jayanti Images:

Benefits of worshipping Goddess Baglamukhi

• Removes the effects of black magic

• Annihilates curses

• Frees one from legal problems

• Gives eternal knowledge

• Removes the effects of black magic
• Annihilates curses
• Frees one from legal problems
• Gives eternal knowledge

Many temples and religious organisations celebrate Bagalamukhi Jayanti. However, due to the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus, all of the religious organisations will be celebrating the festival with the devotees through live sessions.