Baisakhi Quotes, Wishes And Images You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Baisakhi is one of the most popular Punjabi festivals and this year Baisakhi festival is on April 14. It is popularly known as the harvest festival all across India. Baisakhi festival also marks the Sikh New Year. Farmers pray to gods on Baisakh as they start to harvest their crops. The festival also has a religious aspect in the Sikh community. The Baisakh festival commemorates the foundation of the Khalsa Panth warriors under their leader Guru Gobind Singh. We have compiled some Baisakhi quotes, images and wishes that you can send to your family and friends on Happy Baisakhi 2021.

Baisakhi Quotes

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Vaisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!

Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!

Baisakhi is here to celebrate and enjoy, Time to dress up and get ready, To dance and sing.

Celebrate this year's day of bountiful harvest! May this year be filled with prosperity, abundance, and success. Happy Baisakhi!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Hug your friends, forgive your enemies and make new bondings. Happy Baisakhi

May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve. Have a wonderful day!!

May this special day hold in store- the fulfilment of all hopes and dreams that you aspire for. Have a joyous Baisakhi!!

It’s Baisakhi! So get drenched into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.

Baisakhi Wishes

Wishing you the festival of Baisakhi and New Year to all. Happy Baisakhi. May gold bless with loads of love and blessings!

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

On this Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi.

May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

As my dearest friend, you're one of those special people I want to wish Happy Baisakhi. May you have a blessed and wonderful life ahead!

Baisakhi Images

#ChinarCorps wishes Happy Baisakhi, Navratri, Ugadi & Ramzan Mubarak to all ranks, veterans, civil employees & Awaam.

On this auspicious day, let us take a pledge to stand for cultural unity & oneness.

Unity in diversity! ðŸ§¡ðŸ¤ðŸ’š#IncredibleIndia#Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/Bva8xOIHNi — Chinar CorpsðŸ - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 13, 2021

May God shower you with endless blessings, love and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. pic.twitter.com/ae4lYI3KNq — Mukul Wasnik (@MukulWasnik) April 13, 2021

