Bakra Eid Mubarak: Eid-ul-Adha 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages For Friends & Family

This year, Bakra Eid will be celebrated on July 21 across India. Usually, Eid ul Adha is celebrated after 10 days of moon sighting. According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah has been sighted on Sunday evening, July 12. So, Eid-ul-Adha has been marked by July 21 in India.

Bakra Eid is the second of the two official Islamic holidays celebrated within the Muslim community - the first one being Eid al-Fitr (or Meethi Eid). While Meethi Eid marks the end of the Holy month of Ramzan, Bakri Eid concludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage made by Islamic devotees.

Here are some amazing Bakra Eid wishes and quotes which you can send to your friends and family,

"Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It is a day to be grateful to Allah for all his heavenly blessings on us. Happy Bakra Eid."

"On this holy festival, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Bakra Eid Mubarak to you and your family."

"Happiness, peace, prosperity, and love are the things Allah going to gift you this year. Sending you warm lots of love and warm wishes, Happy Bakra Eid!"

"May this prosperous day of Eid ul Adha fill your heart with love and joy. May you shine like the bright moon, Allah fulfils all your desires. Eid ul Adha Mubarak!"

"The moon has been sighted Tikas are ready here comes EID so just go steady lots of dua’s is all I request and just wanted to wish you all the BEST!!!“Eid ul Adha Mubarak”

"May Allah bring into your life lots of happiness on the pious occasion of Bakrid and full your heart with love and soul with satisfaction. Wish you and your family the blessings of Allah, the kindness of Allah, and the help of Allah on this day of Eid. Wishing Bakrid Mubarak."

"Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Happy Bakrid Mubarak."

"Eid spreads the message of brotherhood and togetherness, May Allah blesses you and bring happiness in Life. Bakrid Mubarak."

"When I can’t reach out to people close to me, I always remember them in my prayers. May Allah’s blessings always be with your loved ones."

"On the canvas of life, we often go off-color, but as long as people like you are there to add the right shades, life goes on to be a rainbow. My wish for you on this Eid, My peace, and joy embrace your life, And stay on this blessed day and always, Eid ul Adha Mubarak."

Bakra Eid images

(Image credits: Unsplash/Shutterstock)

(Promo Image credit: PTI)