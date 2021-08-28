Last Updated:

Bank Holiday September 2021: Banks To Remain Shut For 12 Days Next Month; Check Dates Here

Bank Holiday: The calendar released by RBI mentioned that all private and government banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in the month of September.

With several festivals in the corner, all private and government banks across India will remain closed for 13 days in the month of September including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. According to the guidelines released by RBI, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates. RBI has notified holidays for lenders under the categories including the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays in September

  • Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva- September 8, 2021
  • Teej (Haritalika)- September 9, 2021
  • Ganesh Chaturthi- September 10, 2021
  • Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)- September 11, 2021
  • Karma Puja- September 17, 2021
  • Indrajatra- September 20, 2021
  • Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day- September 21, 2021

Weekly offs in September

  • September 5, 2021 – Sunday
  • September 11, 2021 – Second Saturday
  • September 12, 2021 – Sunday
  • September 19, 2021 – Sunday
  • September 25, 2021 – Fourth Saturday
  • September 26, 2021 - Sunday

State/City-specific bank holiday list

September 8, 2021- Banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday in view of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

September 9, 2021- Banks in Gangtok will remain closed due to Teej (Haritalika).

September 10, 2021- Banks will remain open in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram. 

September 11, 2021- Banks in Panaji will observe a holiday in view of Karma Puja.

September 17, 2021- Banks in Ranchi will observe a bank holiday.

September 20, 2021- Banks in Gangtok will remain shut on account of Indrajatra.

September 20, 2021- Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a bank holiday due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

Common Bank holidays list

  • Republic Day- January 26
  • Independence Day- August 15
  • Gandhi Jayanti- October 2
  • Christmas- December 25 

Banks also remain closed on festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Good Friday.

Considering the holidays scheduled in the month of September, it is recommended to complete bank-related work by this week to further avoid problems. 

