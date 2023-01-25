Basant Panchami 2023: Spotlight On History, Wishes And Significance

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, marks the onset of the spring season. The festival is held at the end of the Magha month, the eleventh month of the year, corresponding to January/February in the Gregorian calendar.

People worship the goddess Saraswati on this day in an effort to win her blessing for a prosperous life. The celebration is connected with the color yellow as this is the time when mustard flowers bloom in India.

Basant Panchami signals arrival of Holi

The festival is observed in various ways across the nation. In Rajasthan, it is usual to wear jasmine garlands on this auspicious day, whereas in Punjab, people sing, dance, and hold feasts to celebrate.

Various events are held at schools, colleges, and other establishments. The approach of Holi, the festival of colors, which takes place after forty days, is also signaled by Basant Panchami.

Wishes for your loved ones on the auspicious occasion

A very happy Basant Panchami to all your loved ones!

Hope you get all the wisdom on this eve of Sarswati pooja!

May this festival bring prosperity, knowledge and wealth to you!

We wish this spring brings bundles of happiness and peace in your life!

Hunt for a yellow outfit in your packed wardrobe and shine your best, wish you a warm Basant Panchami!

May goddesses Sarswati shower love, laughter and long life!

Hindu goddess’ honor

It is pertinent to note that Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts is honored throughout the festival.

This year’ muhurat

This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on January 26. The Panchami Tithi will start at 12:34 PM on January 25, 2023, and end at 10:28 AM on January 26, 2023, according to drikpanchang.com. The muhurat of the celebration runs from 7:12 am to 12:34 pm.

The history

Reportedly, Kalidasa distraught over his wife’ abandonment planned to commit suicide by drowning himself in a river. When he was to do so the goddess Saraswati appeared from the water and asked Kalidasa to have a bath in it following which his life changed and was endowed with wisdom and became a great poet.