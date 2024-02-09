Advertisement

Basant Panchami, also popularly known as Vasant Panchami, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated across India. The festival marks the arrival of spring. It falls on the fifth day of the bright fortnight, also called Shukla Paksha, in the Hindu month of Magha. Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja in several states of India and it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati.

Date and time

This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on Wednesday, February 14. However, some regions commence festivities based on the start of Panchami Tithi on February 13th afternoon.

According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 14:41 PM on February 13 and will end at 12:09 PM on February 14. But for most people, the entire day of February 14 is considered auspicious.

What is the festival about

The festival is dedicated to Hindu goddess Saraswati. This Hindu deity is considered the goddess of music and arts. Devotees offer prayers, seeking blessings for creativity, and academic success. For the celebration, homes and educational institutions are adorned with yellow flowers, showcasing the hues of spring.

Rituals

To celebrate the auspicious occasion, devotees wake up early to take a bath and observe fast throughout the day. Following this, they worship the idol of Goddess Saraswati. Many students place their books and instruments in the puja to seek her blessings. After offering prayers, devotees break their fast by consuming prasad.