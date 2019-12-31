Best New Year Party Places And Events In Mumbai For A Memorable 31st Night

New Year parties in Mumbai are actually jazzy, fun and full of splash. Renowned as the hub of parties and celebrations, Mumbai is all geared up to welcome New Year 2020 with the best it has. The city is known as the 'all-night wonder' that can keep you entertained with its pubs, nightclubs, and restaurants. Here are the best places to celebrate this New Year's Eve in Mumbai-

Best places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Mumbai

Kitty Su

One of the finest places to party in Mumbai, The Lalit Hotel’s Kitty Su is a great place to celebrate the end of the year. This year, you can expect an immersive experience with some of the very best performers lined up for you. The club has a luxurious feel and is definitely one of the more finer clubs in the city. The theme this year is a sustainable New Year, so you can celebrate the cause and the new year at the same time.

Bombay Nights 2020

One of the best parties in the city, The Bombay Nights 2020 is organised by Okean Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It is a celebration that will leave you thrilled. The party has an amazing line-up this year with big names to woo you and keep you going all night. Expect amazing music, dance, food, and booze at The Bombay Nights 2020 party. Get your friends and family along to the party for a night to remember.

Matahari

Come to Matahari to experience the ultimate New Year bash. The place is known for its eclectic nightlife scene. This New Year, you can experience a killer party that will leave you enchanted and asking for more. This year you can enter as a Female Stag, Male Stag, or as a couple. Each of these has a different entry fee, and the rest is assured to be as fantastic as you want.

St. Regis

One of the finest hotels in Mumbai is all set to host one of the finest parties in the city. This New Year’s Eve, you have to come at St. Regis to experience the pulsating nightlife of the city. The hotel is hosting a New Year’s bash that will be full of surprises. With a line-up of the most incredible musicians, the hotel is also offering a huge list of finest alcohol, and an array of great dishes.