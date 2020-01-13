The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lohri 2020: Best Places In Delhi To Celebrate The Festival With Friends And Family

Festivals

Sikhs across the world will be celebrating the harvest festival of Lohri 2020 today. Here is the list of places to have amazing Lohri celebrations in Delhi.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
lohri 2020

Lohri is one of the most popular Punjabi festivals celebrated in India. The day is marked with bonfires in a public area with many people gathering around where they throw sesame seeds, gur, sugar-candy and rewaries on the bonfire, sit around it, sing and dance till the fire dies out.

Some people also perform a prayer and go around the fire. It is widely celebrated in Northern India, especially around Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Want to celebrate a sparkling and fun-filled Lohri this 2020 but don't know where to go? Explore these crazy places around Delhi to celebrate a joyous and exciting Lohri.

Lohri celebrations in Delhi always happen in full swing. The sparkling festive fire has been switched on and celebrations are popping up all over the capital. Want to dance your heart out, eat like never before and rejoice to fullest. 

Well, it is the time to gear up for the yearly Lohri celebrations. To have a gala Lohri celebration, all you need to do is read this guide and plan your celebrations:

Dilli Haat Janakpuri:

Delhi has a variety of options to celebrate the exciting Lohri festival. One of the popular places to celebrate Lohri is Dilli Haat Janakpuri. Come celebrate Lohri in the heart of West Delhi, Janakpuri with some Bhangra and Gidda followed by great food and lots of fun. 

Where: Dilli Haat Janakpuri, Delhi

Also Read | Lohri 2020: Heartwarming Messages And Images To Celebrate The Festival

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DilliHaatJanakPuri (@dillihaat.janakpuri) on

My Bar Headquarters:

The festival of joy and dancing is here. Celebrate the festival with joy and make the most out of it. Come over with your friends and family have drinks all night long while you dance to the beats of dhol.

Where: My Bar Headquarters, Connaught Place, Delhi

Also Read | Lohri 2020: Celebrate The Harvest Festival By Gorging On These Traditional Sweets

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by My Bar Headquarters (@mybarheadquarters) on

Vegas Mall:

Showcase your dynamic moves on the dance floor with a smashing performance at Vegas. Celebrate fun-filled Lohri with Vegas with a special Lohri party for each and every one. Entry is free for all. Come in groups and enjoy Lohri to the fullest with delicious foods and drinks.

Where: Vegas Mall Dwarka, Sector 13, Dwarka

Also Read | Lohri: Amritsar Markets Flooded With Different Types Of Kites

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vegas (@vegas_mall) on

Also Read | Akshay Kumar To Hema Malini: Celebrities Who Posted Lohri Wishes On Twitter

Image Courtesy: Canva/ Skitterphoto from pexels

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
'DEEPIKA SHOULD LEARN MORE'
ABVP: JNU ATTACK WAS LED BY MAOIST
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
NAWAZ SHARIF'S PIC GOES VIRAL