Lohri 2020: Best Places In Delhi To Celebrate The Festival With Friends And Family

Lohri is one of the most popular Punjabi festivals celebrated in India. The day is marked with bonfires in a public area with many people gathering around where they throw sesame seeds, gur, sugar-candy and rewaries on the bonfire, sit around it, sing and dance till the fire dies out.

Some people also perform a prayer and go around the fire. It is widely celebrated in Northern India, especially around Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Want to celebrate a sparkling and fun-filled Lohri this 2020 but don't know where to go? Explore these crazy places around Delhi to celebrate a joyous and exciting Lohri.

Lohri celebrations in Delhi always happen in full swing. The sparkling festive fire has been switched on and celebrations are popping up all over the capital. Want to dance your heart out, eat like never before and rejoice to fullest.

Well, it is the time to gear up for the yearly Lohri celebrations. To have a gala Lohri celebration, all you need to do is read this guide and plan your celebrations:

Dilli Haat Janakpuri:

Delhi has a variety of options to celebrate the exciting Lohri festival. One of the popular places to celebrate Lohri is Dilli Haat Janakpuri. Come celebrate Lohri in the heart of West Delhi, Janakpuri with some Bhangra and Gidda followed by great food and lots of fun.

Where: Dilli Haat Janakpuri, Delhi

Also Read | Lohri 2020: Heartwarming Messages And Images To Celebrate The Festival

My Bar Headquarters:

The festival of joy and dancing is here. Celebrate the festival with joy and make the most out of it. Come over with your friends and family have drinks all night long while you dance to the beats of dhol.

Where: My Bar Headquarters, Connaught Place, Delhi

Also Read | Lohri 2020: Celebrate The Harvest Festival By Gorging On These Traditional Sweets

Vegas Mall:

Showcase your dynamic moves on the dance floor with a smashing performance at Vegas. Celebrate fun-filled Lohri with Vegas with a special Lohri party for each and every one. Entry is free for all. Come in groups and enjoy Lohri to the fullest with delicious foods and drinks.

Where: Vegas Mall Dwarka, Sector 13, Dwarka

Also Read | Lohri: Amritsar Markets Flooded With Different Types Of Kites

Also Read | Akshay Kumar To Hema Malini: Celebrities Who Posted Lohri Wishes On Twitter

Image Courtesy: Canva/ Skitterphoto from pexels