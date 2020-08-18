Bhadrapada Amavasya 2020 Date, Meaning, Significance, History And Celebration

The month of August in 2020 is a month full of festivals. From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi all major Hindu festivals are falling in this month itself. The Bhadrapada Amavasya 2020, which is also known as Pithori Amavasya, will be observed on August 18, 2020, this year. As per the Hindu Calendar, a New Moon day is called Amavasya and the one which falls in the month of Bhadrapada is called Bhadrapada Amavasya as per the Purnimant calendar.

Bhadrapada Amavasya 2020 Date And Time

Bhadrapada Amavasya tithi starts at 10.39 am Today, August 18, 2020

Bhadrapada Amavasya tithi ends tomorrow August 19, 2020. at 8.11 am.

Bhadrapada Amavasya Meaning and Significance

The Bhadrapada Amavasya is also known by many different names in distinct parts of the country. In some places, it is called Bhado Amavasya whereas in some states it is called Pithori Amavasya. On the occasion of Bhadrapada Amavasya celebration, goddess Durga is worshipped. As per the Bhadrapada Amavasya Significance, the festival is considered highly auspicious by Hindu's who want to get rid of Kalsarp Dosh by observing difficult fasts. A pooja is performed by pandits on this day and all those individuals who have Kalsarp Dosh in their Kundali can seek blessings of the gods and goddesses to eliminate this deadly Dosh from their Kundali for an obstacle-free life.

Bhadrapada Amavasya History

As per the Hindu scriptures, on the occasion of Bhadrapada Amavasya, goddess Parvati talked about the significance of the Bhadrapada Amavasya vrat for the first time. She mentioned all the details of how this fast must be observed and what significance it holds in relation to Sanatan Dharma and the possibility of elimination of Kalsarp Dosh. Furthermore, as per Bhadrapada Amavasya History, the vrat is dedicated to Lord Krishna wherein the kusha is utilized for new moon's puja.

Bhadrapada Amavasya Celebration 2020

Coming to the Bhadrapada Amavasya Celebration, devotees observe a very strict fast on the day. It starts by taking a dip in the river early morning. Then starts the series of donations as doing charity on Bhadrapada Amavasya is a major part of the celebration. From Pind donations to donating sesame, flowers, food-grains, and fruits, devotees can offer all. Devotees dress up in traditional clothes and once all donations and charity are done, they go to Shani mandir to seek blessings of the Shani dev for a problem-free life. When the vrat tithi ends, devotees break their fasts by consuming prasad or bhog. However, this year the Bhadrapada Amavasya celebration must be confined to homes as it is important to practice social distancing. One can pray inside their households.

