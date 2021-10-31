Bhai Dooj 2021: Check Here For Shubh Muhurat, Time, Tithi, Date & How It Is Celebrated

Diwali or Deepavali is one of the most important festivals of India. The five-day celebration marks the beginning of a new year as per Hindu customs. The festivities begin with Dhanteras and end with the fifth day, also known as Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj is the last and one of the most significant days of Diwali. Much like Raksha Bandhan, the day is the celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings.

Across the country, the festival is celebrated among brothers and sisters by exchanging gifts and sweets. Sisters also pray for the long lives of their brothers and follow the tradition initiated by Goddess Yamuna. They also do a pooja for their brothers. The Hindu legend of Goddess Yamuna and her brother Lord Yama is associated with this festival.

Bhai Dooj 2021 date and tithi

Across the country, this festival has several names. It is also known as Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Yma Dwitiya and Bhatri Dwitiya in different parts on India. The festival is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha, also known as a bright fortnight. It falls in the month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar. Therefore, Bhai Dooj falls two days after Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6. However, as per the Hindu calendar, the festival's Tithi is as follows:

Dwitiya Tithi begins at 11:14 pm on Novemeber 5, 2021

Dwitiya Tithi ends at 7:44 pm on November 6, 2021

Bhai Dooj Shubh Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat of Bhai Dooj will begin at 1:30 pm on November 6 and will end at 3:46 pm on the same date. In between these hours, the sisters can perform the pooja. The pooja also includes applying a Tilak of their brother's forehead and praying for their well-being.

Significance of Diwali

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Rama returned to Ayudhya after 14 years of exile. As he returned on the night of Amavasya (New Moon), the inhabitants of Ayudhya lighted earthen lamps to light the city. Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama and his teachings. On the occasion, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped.

Image: Unsplash